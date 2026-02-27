×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Beyond divine nourishment, fasting has many physical benefits

By Yahya Mahinda | Feb. 27, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Muslims break their fast (Iftar) in Mombasa County on February 25, 2026. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

As millions of people across the world observe the month of Ramadan, modern science continues to uncover the remarkable physical benefits of this spiritual discipline. While fasting is primarily intended to cultivate self-restraint and consciousness of God, researchers increasingly confirm that the body undergoes profound physiological renewal during the fasting period.

Ramadan fasting follows a structured pattern, no food or drink between the pre-dawn meal and the sunset meal for nearly a month. This controlled form of intermittent fasting activates powerful biological mechanisms that modern medicine now studies in depth.

One of the most significant of these is autophagy, the body’s internal cellular cleaning system. After approximately 12 to 16 hours without caloric intake, the body begins breaking down and recycling damaged cells. This natural detoxification process helps eliminate dysfunctional proteins and cellular waste linked to aging and chronic illnesses.

Fasting also improves insulin sensitivity. When food intake stops, insulin levels drop, prompting the body to shift from burning glucose to burning stored fat for energy. This metabolic transition supports weight regulation, reduces fat accumulation, and lowers the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Clinical observations have shown improvements in cholesterol profiles and reductions in blood pressure during structured fasting periods, strengthening overall cardiovascular health.

Brain function appears to benefit as well. Studies indicate that fasting stimulates the production of Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor, a protein that supports memory, learning, and cognitive resilience. Many report heightened mental clarity and focus during Ramadhan.

Inflammation, often described as a silent driver of chronic disease, may also decline during fasting. At the same time, the digestive system receives a period of rest, allowing the gut lining to recover and the microbiome to rebalance.

An important yet often understated component of Ramadan fasting is the traditional manner of breaking the fast. After long hours without fluids, beginning with water allows the body to rehydrate gradually. Water restores circulation, supports kidney function, and prepares the digestive system for food intake without causing sudden stress on the stomach.

Dates are commonly consumed alongside water at sunset, and their nutritional profile makes them particularly suitable after a fast. They contain natural sugars such as glucose and fructose that are easily absorbed, providing a quick yet balanced restoration of energy.

However, medical experts emphasize that the full health benefits of Ramadhan fasting depend on moderation and balanced nutrition during non-fasting hours. Excessive consumption of heavily processed or high-fat foods can undermine the metabolic advantages gained throughout the day.

Ramadhan stands as a living example of how disciplined abstinence can align with biological wisdom. The structured fast, mindful rehydration, and measured nourishment together demonstrate a holistic approach one that strengthens the body, sharpens the mind, and deepens spiritual awareness. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Prayer And Fasting Natural Detoxification Insulin Sensitivity Ramadhan
.

Latest Stories

Trans Nzoia workers issue strike ultimatum
Trans Nzoia workers issue strike ultimatum
Western
By Martin Ndiema
33 mins ago
Court papers say clerk stole millions from referral hospital
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
33 mins ago
KMPDC officer charged over Sh30 million SHA fraud scheme, freed on Sh8 million bond
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Appeals court upholds Sossion's dismissal, notes procedural lapses
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Appeals court upholds Sossion's dismissal, notes procedural lapses
Manyanja Mall: Quickmart, Goodlife and Rubis among anchor tenants of Sh400 million mall
By James Wanzala 6 hrs ago
Manyanja Mall: Quickmart, Goodlife and Rubis among anchor tenants of Sh400 million mall
'Not so fast': Appeals Court slams brakes on IG's powers on police recruitment, promotions
By Nancy Gitonga 7 hrs ago
'Not so fast': Appeals Court slams brakes on IG's powers on police recruitment, promotions
Bare reality: How acute condom shortage fuels surge in HIV, STIs
By Mercy Kahenda 11 hrs ago
Bare reality: How acute condom shortage fuels surge in HIV, STIs
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved