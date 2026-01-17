×
Menengai Oilers bag Nakuru derby bragging rights once again

By Ben Ahenda | Jan. 17, 2026
Abutwalib Wesonga of Menengai Oilers evades a tackle from Nakuru RFC players during their Kenya Cup match in Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Menengai Oilers won their fourth Kenya Çup derby against their next-door neighbour Nakuru RFC 43-7 at ASK Nakuru Showground on Saturday.

The victory added more impetus in Oilers technical bench in their quest to win the title with head coach Gibson Weru saying they are on the right path.

"We didn't play as required but I'm happy we have emerged victorious as we look to extend the same winning streak in our next match," Weru told Standard Sports.

And it was total war against Nakuru from the onset, Oilers never rested from the first to the final whistle leading 26-7 from four tries and three conversions at the break.

Bildad Ogeta (two), Timothy Omela and Abutwali Wesonga scored the four tries with all conversions being put through by Omela.

Nakuru replied through the efforts Enock Obae and a conversion by Javan Otieno.

In the second half, Oilers overshadowed Nakuru in the game with Alvin Kavuli and Ogeta (two) adding three more tries and one conversion.

Nakuru forwards coach Javan Odhiambo blamed his side's defeat on fatigue and injury on their key players.

"I had lots of injury on key players and fatigue is what resulted in us to lose by a bigger margin," he said.

Oilers face Kenya Harlequins in their next match at RFUEA) Grounds on Saturday.

.

