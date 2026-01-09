Kabras, Kisumu and Homeboyz boost squads ahead of Kenya Cup return

Jackson Siketa (left) of Kabras Sugar during a previous Kenya Cup match on AUgust 24, 2024. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Defending champions Kabras Sugar have moved early to strengthen their squad as the 2025-2026 Kenya Cup season prepares to return after the mid-season break on Saturday

The sugar millers were among the busiest teams during the transfer window, as clubs looked to fix weaknesses and add depth for the second half of the season.

Among the notable additions are reigning East Africa School Games star Matrix Matangi from Kisii School, Ezra Moronga, Francis Obiero, Jabbir Andawa, and Elijah Wasike. Others include Michael Livaha, Eric Mbakaya, Hughes Ombasa, Bejil Ochieng, Chrispine Otieno, and Daniel Wafula.

The champions also dipped into the Kenya Cup market. Calistus Simiyu and Levis Ochieng joined from Impala RFC, while Nick Tom Opiyo was signed from Walukuba Rugby Club in Uganda. These signings give Kabras more options across the park as they look to defend their title and maintain their strong form at the top of the table.

Kisumu RFC were also very active during the window as they worked to rebuild their squad for a strong finish to the season.

The lakeside club signed several players from Kabras Sugar, including Dan Angwech, Kasim Nasir, Noel Odhiambo, Edmond Angonya, and Victor Wawire. The arrival of these players brings experience and familiarity with winning rugby to Kisumu.

Kisumu also added Derrick Ouma, Wayne Joseph, Innocent Indeche, Ayub Sisia, and Joel Otieno, while Maurice Otieno also joined the club. Anthony Omondi arrived on loan from Menengai Oilers, giving Kisumu more options in attack. With these additions, Kisumu hopes to climb the standings and challenge stronger teams when the league resumes.

Homeboyz RFC, who have been growing steadily in recent seasons, also boosted their squad with several new faces. The Kakamega-based side signed nine players. These include Davis Ombima, Samuel Bachai, Meshack Gateri, Raydon Lukano, Rodgers Mahiga, and Franklin Kithinji.

Others are Keith Luvanga Dickson, Cliff Moruri Mogui, and Charles Njue Nyaga. The signings are aimed at increasing competition within the squad and improving consistency in the second half of the campaign.

KCB Rugby were among the busiest teams during the window and made some high-profile moves. The bankers signed former Kenya Harlequins captain Sheldon Kahi and Richel Wangila, in what is seen as a major boost to their squad. They also brought in Richard Liva from Impala RFC, adding experience to their pack.

Other new faces at KCB include Chachill Otieno from MMUST Rugby Club, Michael Odhiambo from Daystar Falcons, Owen Otieno, Benard Anyonge, Kevin Sikutwa, and Nelson Meaki. These signings show KCB’s clear intention to push strongly in the second half of the season.

Kenya Harlequins also strengthened their squad with a long list of additions. They signed Tim Welsh, Shakur Nyongesa, Justin Letuya, and Lemmy Inandi. Brighton Omondi joined from South Coast Pirates, while Daudi Jabita arrived from Kisumu RFC.

Other signings include Lawrence Njuguna from Kabete Stallions, Smith Ouma from Impala RFC, Alvin Mutachi from Kabras Sugar, Solomon Maleu from Homeboyz, Iddo Kuta from Daystar Falcons, and Hillary Masiva from Ngong RFC.

Strathmore Leos welcomed back Andrew Matoka from Impala RFC, alongside Fitscon Kwanusu, Aaron Maxwell Ong’aria, Francis Chaz, and AbdulMalik Mboko.

MMUST Rugby Club also added new players, including Elly Juma Makotsi from Shamberere Polytechnic, Keith Kevin Wafula, Kwemoi Simoto, Mike Omond, and Henry Njite from Western Bulls.

Nakuru RFC made two signings, bringing in Stephen Arunga from Menengai Oilers and Dominic Samita from Homeboyz RFC.

With the transfer window now closed, attention shifts back to the pitch. The new signings will be tested as the Kenya Cup resumes, with clubs hoping their moves will make the difference in the race for the title and survival.