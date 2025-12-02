×
Nakuru RFC mourn backrow Charles Odongo

By Ben Ahenda | Dec. 2, 2025
Charles Odongo  of Top Fry Nakuru RFC celebrates after scoring a try  against Nondescripts during the Kenya cup match played at Nakuru Athletics Club on February 9,2019. [File, Standard]

Former Kenya Cup League champions Nakuru RFC are mourning their former international backrow and lethal winger Charles ‘Obako’ Odongoz.

Odongo, who has been one of their lethal players of the last decade, died on Saturday due to breathing complications at Siaya Level Five Hospital, according to his brother-in-law, Aggrey Okoth.

“We thought he could have risen up and walked again after his hospitaliaation, but God had other plans after he developed breathing difficulties,” Okoth told Standard Sports on telephone. 

 

