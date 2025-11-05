John Okoth to captain Shujaa Morans ahead of Zambezi Sevens

Kenya Sevens' John Okoth during the World Rugby Challenger Series. [World Rugby]

Kenya Sevens’ second side, the Morans, will be led by John Okoth as they head to Zimbabwe for this year’s Zambezi Sevens tournament.

Head coach Kevin Wambua confirmed the squad on Monday, expressing confidence that the team is well-prepared to represent Kenya with pride.

Wambua said the selection reflects a balance between youth and rising talent within the Kenya Sevens program.

“We have assembled a quality squad with a blend of skill, energy, and hunger to compete,” he said.

“This is an important step for these players as we continue strengthening the pipeline for the national sevens program. We believe they are ready to represent the country with pride and deliver excellent performances.”

The team features several promising players, including Gabriel Ayimba, son of the late Benjamin Ayimba — the legendary coach who guided Kenya to their first and only World Rugby Sevens Series title at the 2016 Singapore Sevens.

His inclusion adds a sentimental touch to the squad, symbolizing the continuation of his father’s legacy in Kenyan rugby.

Okoth, who will wear the captain’s armband, brings leadership and experience, while players like Brian Mutua, Clinton Amukwachi, and Denis Abukuse add speed and creativity to the side.

The blend of emerging and seasoned players gives Wambua a squad capable of competing at a high level and pushing for silverware.

The Morans have been drawn in Pool B alongside Pitbulls and Old Hararians, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting competition.

Travelling Squad

John Okoth – Captain

Brian Mutua

Clinton Amukwachi

Gabriel Ayimba

Denis Abukuse

David Nyangige

Rayvon Amunga

Jackson Siketi

Daniel Kipchirchir

Victor Odhiambo

Chrisant Ojwang

Floyd Wabwire