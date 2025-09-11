×
The Standard

KCB eye national 7s title at Dala tourney

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 11, 2025
KCB Rugby players celebrate after winning a match at Driftwood Sevens. [KCB Rugby]

KCB RFC head to Kisumu this weekend with the 2025 National Sevens Circuit title firmly within their grasp.

The Bankers, who lead the standings with 104 points, only need to reach the semi-finals at Dala Sevens to be crowned champions. They are sitting at the top nine points ahead of Strathmore Leos.

Captain Bob Muhati, named the Most Valuable Player at last weekend’s Kabeberi Sevens, says the team is determined to seal the job.

“Being MVP was special, but the real achievement is what we are chasing as a team. Everyone has worked hard, and our focus is now on Dala Sevens. If we keep the same energy and discipline, I believe we can secure the title,” Muhati said.

KCB cemented their dominance last Sunday after lifting the Kabeberi crown for a fourth consecutive year at the RFUEA Grounds.

They battled past Kabras Sugar 21-17 in the semi-finals before defeating Daystar Falcons 20-10 in the final.

Earlier, they swept aside Mwamba 35-7 in the quarter-finals, showcasing both power and precision.

Head coach Andrew Amonde hailed his side’s consistency but urged them not to relax ahead of the final leg.

“Winning four in a row at Kabeberi is no small feat, but this team has shown hunger all season. We must carry the same momentum into Kisumu because every opponent will want to challenge us,” Amonde said.

KCB have been drawn in Pool C alongside Embu, Homeboyz, and Mwamba for the Dala Sevens.

With the title within touching distance, the Bankers will be keen to maintain the form that has made them the standout team on the circuit.

Their Kabeberi dominance has already set the tone — and Kisumu could be the crowning moment of another remarkable season.

.

