Grace Adhiambo journey from the dusty grounds in Nakuru to Paris lights

Kenya Lionesses Grace Adhiambo in past action during a Rugby World Cup repechage qualifier match at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The lights at Racing 92's training base in Paris, France shine against the evening sky, throwing long shadows on the emerald turf.

Boots pound and whistles rent the air; in the middle of it all stands a figure whose presence commands attention not because she is the newest recruit but because she looks like she has always belonged there.