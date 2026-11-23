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Victor Bwire said the initiative would reach journalists through county-based and media house training programmes conducted in collaboration with various partner organisations. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

A section of journalists in Kajiado County has been trained on professionalism and ethical election coverage ahead of the 2027 vote.

The one-day training, which is a partnership between the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and the county’s Media Association, focused on enhancing journalists' professional capacity, promoting responsible reporting and equipping media practitioners with the necessary skills to cover the forthcoming elections accurately, fairly and independently.

The training provided an opportunity for journalists to reflect on their responsibilities in shaping public discourse and ensuring that voters receive accurate, balanced and credible information ahead of the next General Elections.

The exercise forms part of the Media Council of Kenya's nationwide initiative targeting approximately 4,500 journalists ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Elections.

The training was facilitated by Victor Bwire, the Director of Media Training and Development at the Media Council of Kenya, who said the Council had embarked on a nationwide programme targeting journalists in preparation for the August 10, 2027 General Elections.

Bwire said the initiative would reach journalists through county-based and media house training programmes conducted in collaboration with various partner organisations.

During the training, he challenged journalists to uphold accuracy, fairness, balance, independence and professionalism, warning against allowing politicians to manipulate the media to advance their political interests.

He urged journalists to remain objective and impartial, particularly during the electioneering period, when political competition is expected to intensify.

Key areas discussed included hate speech, incitement, misinformation, disinformation, accuracy, fairness, balance and responsible reporting during political campaigns.

Participants were further taken through the role of media analysts in monitoring election coverage, identifying bias, flagging unethical reporting and preparing evidence-based reports to promote accountability within the media industry.

Bwire also challenged journalists to embrace emerging digital technologies and acquire relevant professional skills to remain competitive in the rapidly changing media environment.

"Journalists must uphold professional standards, verify information before publishing and remain independent in their reporting. We must not allow ourselves to be used by politicians to advance their interests," Bwire told participants.

The training also covered the Media Council of Kenya's Guidelines for Election Coverage and the Code of Conduct for Media Practice in Kenya.

He encouraged media practitioners to obtain the necessary accreditation ahead of the 2027 General Elections, noting that accreditation would facilitate their access to election-related activities and assignments.

Speaking on behalf of the Kajiado County Media Association, Chairperson Peterson Githaiga thanked the Media Council of Kenya for supporting journalists through capacity-building initiatives aimed at improving professionalism and promoting their safety.

Githaiga called on journalists across Kajiado County to remain united and work together in addressing challenges affecting the profession.

He said solidarity and collaboration among media practitioners were essential in protecting journalists' interests, strengthening the industry and promoting professional growth.

The training provided an opportunity for journalists to reflect on their responsibilities in shaping public discourse and ensuring that voters receive accurate, balanced and credible information ahead of the next General Elections.

The broader programme seeks to promote independent, ethical and responsible journalism while ensuring that media coverage of the electoral process meets the highest professional standards.