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Police probe mysterious deaths of three men in Naivasha

By Antony Gitonga | Nov. 2, 2026
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Police in Naivasha are investigating the deaths of three men in separate incidents.

In the first incident, a decomposing body of a middle-aged man was found floating in a borehole in Kihoto estate near Naivasha town.

The man, who did not have any identification documents, is suspected to have been murdered elsewhere and the body dumped in the estate, which has flooded in the last couple of months.

A resident, James Mureithi, said that the body was found by members of the public who were drawing water before police were alerted.

He said that the borehole had been in use when the body that had started to decompose was spotted by a group of women.

“No one knows this man, and he does not have any identification, and we fear he could have been murdered and the body dumped in this borehole,” he said.

In the second incident, a man was hit and killed by a speeding car along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Sunday night.

The mutilated body was recovered near Karai centre by police as investigations into the incident continue.

A resident, Jacob Mwathi, said that the body was run over by several vehicles, making it hard to identify. “We suspect that this man was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding car and his body is in a very bad shape, making it hard to identify,” he said.

And in the third incident, the body of a middle-aged man was recovered near Naivasha main market after a drinking spree in one of the dens.

The man who was positively identified by his friends had been drinking in one of the dens before collapsing minutes later outside the market.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama said that the three bodies had been removed and taken to the Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary.

“There were three different deaths reported on Monday morning, and we have opened inquiry files in all of them,” he said.

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Related Topics

Naivasha's Mysterious Deaths Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama Nairobi-Nakuru Highway Naivasha Sub-County Hospital
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