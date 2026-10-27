Two Bomet candidates gave birth while sitting KJSEA exams

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Candidates at Kakamega Comprehensive school begin KJSEA assessments on October 26, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Two KJSEA candidates in Bomet County delivered while sitting the national examinations that began today.

County Director of Education Leonard Ngugi said the candidates from Maraketit and Chemelet Comprehensive Schools in Chepalungu and Konoin Subcounties delivered at Sigor Subcounty Hospital and Kenyakoro Health Centre, respectively.

"All is well as far as the examinations are concerned, and there is no hitch. We only have two cases of two female candidates who developed labour pain and had to sit their exams at the maternity," Ngugi told The Standard.

He said the candidates were stable and would continue with the rest of the examinations as usual.

"We made the arrangements and have sent our supervisor and security to the maternity," he said, adding that tough measures had been put in place to ensure the national examinations that kick off today go on without any hitch.

On his part, KNUT executive secretary Desmond Langat challenged parents and the Bomet community at large to allow an ample, conducive environment for their children during this important time in their lives.

A total of 104,407 candidates are sitting for the national exams: 78,818 for KPSEA and 25,589 for KJSEA, with 865 centres for KPSEA and 592 for KJSEA.

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