Natembeya skips Mashujaa Day as commissioner warns leaders over Ruto disrespect

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Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya. [File Courtesy]

Residents in various Rift Valley counties boycotted celebrations to mark the 63rd Mashujaa Day.

At various county headquarters, only a few people turned up to listen to President William Ruto’s speech, which County Commissioners read to them.

A spot check by The Standard revealed that Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya was among those who boycotted the event.

This forced Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Allasow Hussein to issue a clear directive to government administrators in the area: no salutes for leaders who show disrespect towards President William Ruto.

He emphasised that those who disregard the Head of State shouldn't expect any recognition from public officials.

Hussein stressed the importance of respecting the presidency, saying political figures who undermine the office should not expect official courtesies, including salutes and honorific titles.

“I’ve got plenty of experience in administration. If you think you can be clever and choose not to respect the President, then don’t expect us to respect you either,” Hussein said.

With over 30 years of service across 21 counties in Kenya, the county commissioner highlighted his experience working alongside senior government officials, whom he described as respectful, wise, and professional in their roles.

“As administrators, you should not salute any leader who disrespects the President. Do you understand me?” he asked firmly.

Hussein also cautioned that leaders who fail to show respect for the Head of State should not expect to be addressed with titles like “Honourable” or “Your Excellency.”

His comments came as Trans Nzoia Deputy Governor Philomena Kapkory urged politicians to stop undermining the Office of the President and instead focus on fostering national unity and political tolerance.

Kapkory emphasised that political campaigns should not create divisions among Kenyans.

Kapkory encouraged leaders to use their platforms to promote national cohesion rather than incite hostility and deepen rifts among citizens.

"We need to bolster peace and unity, and we can't let any leader drive a wedge between us. The President deserves our respect as the Head of State. No matter our political beliefs, we should honour the government in power. Politics should be approached constructively, free from hatred," she stated.

In Narok County, County Commissioner Kipkech Lotiatia

warned against examination malpractice, tribal incitement and inter-clan conflicts, urging residents to maintain peace as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.

Lotiatia said individuals found assisting candidates to cheat in national examinations would face legal consequences.

“Those people planning to assist candidates sitting for the national exams will be dealt with,” Mr Lotiatia warned.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Esoit Naibor Primary School in Kimintet Ward, Trans Mara South Sub-County, the administrator also cautioned residents against politicians and individuals seeking to exploit ethnic divisions for political gain.

He called on members of the Siria and Iruasi Ngishu clans to resolve longstanding land-boundary disputes along the Nkararo border through dialogue rather than violence.

Governor Patrick Keturet Ole Ntutu praised the National Government for efforts to restore peace in Transmara, saying security and peaceful coexistence were critical to attracting investment and improving livelihoods.

He singled out Soit Sugar Company as a major economic driver in the region, citing its role in revitalising sugarcane farming, creating employment opportunities and supporting household incomes.

On development, the governor said his administration had constructed and equipped 12 early childhood development education classrooms in Kimintet Ward, including one at the host school.

He added that more than 60 kilometres of roads had been constructed across Trans Mara, with county machinery currently deployed in Kimintet to improve access, trade and service delivery.

In Samburu County, Governor Lati Lelelit called on residents to observe and maintain peace.

He appealed to the National Government to compensate the families whose livestock were shot by the security officer in Samburu East.

He said the families are currently in a pathetic situation and suffering greatly, as they are directly dependent on their livestock for their livelihood.

Area County Commissioner Isaac Keter said security has been intensified and that security personnel deployed there were ready to stop banditry.

In Nyandarua County, Abdirisack Jaldesa, the area county commissioner, has vowed to crack down on the sale and distribution of illicit brews.

This is after several deaths have been reported after residents allegedly consumed the brews.

The latest one was the death of a middle-aged man at Tumaini village, a matter that caused public protests.

The administrator said all stakeholders were being involved to wipe out the menace.

"I want to make it clear in broad daylight. This will not be allowed in this county. The sale of these brews is even affecting our youths who would be engaging in various development projects," he noted.

Governor Kiarie Badilisha, who was present, said he was collaborating with the national government to eradicate the vice.

"My office and the county assembly are ready to make relevant laws. We should not allow more deaths to occur," he noted.

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin has condemned the violence that disrupted President William Ruto’s development tour of Sigor last week, calling on security agencies to investigate the incident and arrest those responsible.

Kachapin said those involved in the clashes between rival political factions, which left one person dead, should be apprehended and charged in court.

He said holding the perpetrators accountable would help deter political violence and prevent further loss of life.

The governor warned that the incident risked setting a dangerous precedent of disrupting presidential functions, saying political disagreements should not be allowed to degenerate into violence.

“One life has been cut short, and family members are mourning because of politics,” he said.

Kachapin urged politicians to sell their agendas to the electorate peacefully, adding that violence was unnecessary for any leader to gain recognition or be regarded as a hero.

He called on political leaders to embrace tolerance and issue-based campaigns instead of inciting their supporters against rivals.

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