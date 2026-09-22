Fire destroys a dormitory at Hill Girls School in Eldoret

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A dormitory on fire at Hill School Girls Eldoret on September 22, 2026. [Elvis Kosgei, Standard]

Fire destroyed a dormitory block at Hill School Girls Eldoret on Tuesday.

All students have been accounted for and are safe.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Edison Nyale said the fire broke out in Block 6 shortly after students had left for morning preps.

Uasin Gishu County officials said the fire brigade received a distress call at 5:13 am and arrived on site at 5:21 am, with county water bowsers deployed to contain the blaze.

A quick multi-agency response averted tragedy, with the Kenya Red Cross Society and security officers disconnecting electrical appliances to prevent the fire from spreading.

The operation was supported by officers from Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties who were lodging at the school ahead of Mashujaa Day preparations. A police officer inspects students' property at Hill School Girls Eldoret, Uasin County, following a fire outbreak in a dormitory on September 22, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

They were joined by teachers and members of the public who helped salvage mattresses and other student belongings.

No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

A team led by the County Criminal Investigations Department has launched investigations into the incident.

More to follow.