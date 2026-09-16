Six gates, one secret: KRA uncovers alcohol stash beneath Baringo bathroom

Audio By Vocalize

KRA enforcement officers inspect jerricans of suspected illicit ethanol seized during a raid in Kimosop Central, Baringo County. [KRA]

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers have uncovered a secret underground chamber beneath a bathroom floor where suspected illicit ethanol and tobacco were hidden in Kimosop Central, Baringo County.

The chamber was discovered during an intelligence-led raid on the home of a suspected illicit alcohol trader, who escaped as officers searched the compound.

KRA enforcement officers from the North Rift, working with police from Baringo Central Police Station and local administrators, found more than six gates at the homestead, which they said made access difficult.

The team gained entry and searched the premises before discovering the hidden room beneath the bathroom floor.

The chamber had been used to conceal suspected illicit products, according to KRA.

Officers seized nine 30-litre jerricans containing suspected ethanol, 40 sachets containing 200 millilitres each of suspected ethanol and six kilograms of tobacco.

KRA estimated the seized goods at Sh226,292 and said Sh170,212 in taxes were at risk of being lost.

The scene was secured as authorities began processing the seized goods and conducting further investigations.

The suspect escaped during the operation and efforts to arrest him are continuing.

KRA said the operation was part of efforts to disrupt illicit trade and protect government revenue and public health.

The authority said it would continue working with other government agencies to target traders involved in the illegal trade.