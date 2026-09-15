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West Pokot flags off Sh81 million health supplies for 173 facilities

By Ishreel Shanzu | Sep. 15, 2026
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Governor Simon Kachapin.[Courtsey]

West Pokot County has flagged off health products and technologies worth Sh81 million from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) for distribution to 173 health facilities across the county.

Governor Simon Kachapin said the consignment was the largest the county had received to date and would help address shortages of essential medicines and medical supplies in public health facilities.

The supplies will be distributed across the six sub-counties of West Pokot, Pokot Central, Kacheliba, Kipkomo, Pokot North and Pokot South.

They include essential medicines, non-pharmaceutical supplies, laboratory products, linen, basic medical equipment and renal consumables.

Kachapin, who flagged off the consignment at his official residence, said 14 newly opened or reactivated dispensaries would receive direct KEMSA supplies for the first time.

The facilities include Wasat and Kurer in Pokot North; Kamelei, Porowo and Tororo in Pokot South; Akiriamet, Soka and Solion in Pokot Central; Shongen and Chepsukun in Kacheliba; and Kangulikwan, Karenger, Chemakeu and Krengot in West Pokot.

“As we expand our health facilities, we are also putting in place the supplies and medicines required for them to function. We will continue to work with KEMSA and other partners to keep the supply of essential medicines consistent across the county,” Kachapin said.

The governor said the county had also cleared its outstanding KEMSA debts, enabling the authority to continue supplying medicines to health facilities.

He warned health workers and other officials entrusted with medicines against diverting or misusing the supplies, saying those found culpable would face legal action.

“You can police people, but if they do not take responsibility, the policing will be useless. This is a question of morality and accountability,” Kachapin said.

“Anyone found misusing, stealing or diverting medicines will face the law. We have already taken action against some people who have been found culpable,” he added.

County Executive Committee Member for Health Claire Parklea said the 14 new or reactivated facilities would now receive medicines directly from KEMSA for the first time.

The development is expected to ease the burden on residents in remote parts of the county who have previously travelled long distances to obtain medicines.

Mama Kanu said residents in rural areas had struggled to access essential medicines and were often forced to travel to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital after being referred from facilities closer to their homes.

“This is a relief for people in rural areas who have been struggling to get medicines and have had to go as far as Kapenguria County Referral Hospital,” Mama Kanu said.

The consignment comes after doctors, nurses and clinical officers returned to work following a strike that lasted nearly a month.

Kachapin said the county, in collaboration with the Council of Governors and the national government, had addressed some of the issues raised by the health workers.

He urged the returning health workers to improve service delivery, saying the county had done its part by equipping and facilitating health facilities.

“Now that they are back to work and the drugs have arrived, they are going to work better because we have done all we can to ensure our facilities are well facilitated,” Kachapin said.

Kachapin also cited the recruitment of health workers, the expansion of facilities, and the installation of a CT scan at Kapenguria County Referral Hospital as measures undertaken to strengthen healthcare in the county.

He said the county had recruited nurses, clinical officers and medical officers in large numbers while also expanding and equipping health facilities across the county.

The governor said the county would continue improving facilities in Chepareria, Sigor, Kacheliba, Alale and other sub-county hospitals to bring quality healthcare closer to residents.

James Kiara, a resident, said the Sh81 million consignment would benefit residents, particularly those living in areas where access to medicines has remained a challenge.

“The locals will benefit from the Sh81 million worth of medicines and health supplies launched by the county,” Kiara said.

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