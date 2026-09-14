Five killed in head-on accident on Nairobi-Nakuru highway

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Five people, including two women, died on the spot in a road accident involving a bus and a private car along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

During the Sunday night crash near Kikopey trading centre, the bus, which was heading to western Kenya, collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle, resulting in the deaths of five people.

Scores of passengers in the bus were injured, two of them seriously, and were rushed to Gilgil sub-county hospital.

The bus was reportedly overtaking several vehicles around 11pm when it collided with the oncoming car.

Gilgil police commander Winstone Mwakio said they are seeking the bus driver to record a statement.

Mwakio revealed that initial investigations show that the bus driver was responsible for the crash which killed all the occupants of the private car, causing a major traffic snarl-up on the busy highway.

“The bus was driving downhill and at high speed when it collided with the oncoming private vehicle, killing all the occupants instantly," he said.

He blamed speeding for accidents on the highway, which is currently undergoing expansion at the Rironi-Mau Summit.

“The bodies have been taken to the Gilgil sub-county hospital mortuary, while the wreckage has been towed to Gilgil Police Station,” he said.

A survivor, Amos Kundu, said they were en route to Kakamega and had left Nairobi around 8pm, but the driver was speeding.

Kundu said that some passengers had raised concerns over the driver’s speeding and reckless overtaking, but he disregarded their warnings.

“As we were driving downhill, there was a loud bang, and we realised we had hit another vehicle. In the process, five people died, and others in the bus were injured,” he said.