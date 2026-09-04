Four killed in suspected revenge attack in Turkana

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Security vehicles patrolling around Lokwar-Nakuse village to heighten security and return normalcy. [Mike Ekutan, Standard]

Four people have been killed in what is suspected to be a revenge raid in Kaputir, Turkana South, with an unknown number of livestock stolen.

The attackers are believed to have originated from the Pokot side.

Turkana County Police Commander John Tarus stated that three individuals were fatally injured during the attack, while a fourth sustained serious injuries and subsequently died.

A multi-agency security team was swiftly deployed to the area, and so far, 319 goats believed to have been stolen have been recovered.

Tarus reported that 212 goats were recovered during the initial operation, with a further 107 found abandoned in the field during a follow-up.

"We believe this was a revenge mission. The operation is still ongoing, and patrols have been intensified along Kaputir and Lokwar. We believe we may recover more animals in the coming days,” Tarus said.

He linked the attack to an earlier incident in Pokot North on August 29, where suspected Turkana bandits reportedly killed four people, including a 40-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man from Kasse.

Another Pokot man was allegedly shot dead while riding a motorcycle towards Morita.

Despite the heightened tension, Tarus said there had been no mass displacement from Kaputir. Security teams would continue operations to recover the remaining livestock and prevent further retaliatory attacks.

The killings have provoked anger among residents, some of whom accuse the Government of failing to protect communities along the volatile Turkana-Pokot border adequately.

The latest attack occurs as Turkana prepares for increased activity related to the South Lokichar oil project and planned crude transportation to the coast.

Turkana South MP John Ariko Namoit emphasised that security must be prioritised over oil transportation.

Turkana Senator James Lomenen called for stronger security measures and criticised the ongoing disarmament exercise

The latest killings have revived calls for the Government to secure the Turkana-Pokot border, recover all stolen livestock, and break the cycle of retaliatory raids before the commencement of oil transportation.