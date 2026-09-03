Narok lessons from past floods inform readiness for rainy season

Narok County has stepped up preparations for the anticipated El Niño rains, with disaster management officials focusing on vulnerable communities, flood and landslide hotspots, critical infrastructure and the safety of residents ahead of the October-December rainy season.
The preparations come as much of the county experiences generally dry conditions, but authorities are warning residents not to be lulled into complacency as the weather is expected to change from October.
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