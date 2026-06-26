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KWS officer dies after allegedly shooting himself six times

By Ken Gachuhi | Jun. 26, 2026
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Nakuru residents are reeling in shock following the death of a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer in an incident authorities hsuspect was suicide.

However, the circumstances surrounding the death have raised questions after reports indicated that the officer allegedly shot himself six times in different parts of the body before dying, a claim that has sparked public speculation.

The incident was reported at Bondeni Police Station by Edwin Mwasi, the officer in charge of investigations at Lake Nakuru National Park. The case has since been taken over by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Cpl Leonard Odero had been issued with a CZ Bren 2 rifle, Serial Number E057430, together with three magazines, each loaded with 25 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition,” a police report seen by The Standard stated.

The officer, who had been transferred to the park from Aberdare National Park about six weeks ago, was found seated inside a house.

Police said he sustained two gunshot wounds to the head, one to the mouth, one to the chest, one to the upper left arm and one to the left palm.

DCI officers who visited the scene recovered six spent cartridges and a five-page suicide note. According to police, the note, which addressed the deceased’s wife and parents expressed regret, listed individuals he owed money, detailed his property and contacts for family members to be notified. His body was moved to Umash Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

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Related Topics

Kenya Wildlife Service Bondeni Police Station Directorate of Criminal Investigations Lake Nakuru National Park
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