Kenya told to tap into youths' innovations

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TVET students go through a project during a workshop on January 28, 2025. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kenya has been challenged to harness innovations from creative youths to address the world's pressing challenges.

A three-day international technology and innovation conference in Eldoret was told how technological innovations by young Kenyans can be tapped to address challenges from Agriculture to climate change and to manufacturing and job creation.

Delegates drawn from Asia and African countries such as Ghana said numerous technological innovations are gathering dust at TVET institutions' workshops, thanks to a lack of will to advance and modify them to solve modern challenges.

Innovations in mechatronics, electronics, and robotics dominated the 14th Rift Valley Technical Training Institute (RVTTI), with experts assuring human workers that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will not take their jobs soon.

Science Research and Innovation Principal Secretary (PS) Shaukat Abdulrazak challenged technical institutions to position science innovations as problem solvers.

Prof Abdulrazak said 75 per cent of Kenyans are under 35 years and should be prepared to be problem solvers through innovations.

"Technical Training can be aligned with research to produce solutions. Developed countries invested heavily in technical training and addressed many Challenges," the PS said, told delegates.

In Kenya, Prof Abdulrazak said, finding solutions to combat non-communicable diseases, solar-powered appliances, and food security remains a serious challenge.

"Many people believe in Kenyan innovations more than we do. There are plans to increase research and innovation funds from 0.7 per cent of the budget to two per cent to promote and nurture creativity. The Kenya National Innovation Agency should take the lead in supporting innovations," he said.

He added, "We can minimise post-harvest losses through innovations. Imagine using AI, robotics, and software to solve challenges in the agriculture sector?

RVTTI Chief Principal said TVET institutions should turn into innovation hubs, problem-solving centres, and entrepreneurship spots.

She said students have showcased world-class precision in network engineering, mechatronics, and bricklaying skills that should be tapped to solve local and global challenges.

"It's worth noting that an innovation sitting on a shelf in a workshop cannot transform Kenya. A brilliant prototype that wins a trophy at a national fair but lacks capital cannot build a sustainable future," the Chief Principal told the conference.

She added: "Our trainees went head-to-head with the region's best, showcasing elite, world-class precision in network engineering, mechatronics, bricklaying, and beauty therapy."

TVET trainees showcased innovations such as solar-powered agricultural equipment, poultry farming lighting and warming technologies, and AI solutions during the conference.

Dr Christina Boateng from Ghana, Ashar Feizi from Iran, and German Gesine Haseloff were among the key speakers in the conference themed transformative agenda in TVET research and innovation for sustainable development.