Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

St Joseph Seminary in Molo closed indefinitely after fire razed two dorms

By Kipsang Joseph | Jun. 1, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Remains of a dormitory destroyed by fire at St Joseph’s Seminary School in Molo, Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

St Joseph's Seminary School in Molo, Nakuru County, has been closed indefinitely following a fire incident that destroyed two dormitories on Saturday night.

The management of the learning institution, a Catholic boys’ school, announced the closure yesterday after police arrested four students who were captured on CCTV cameras entering the dorms through the window.

According to authorities, the four students are believed to have started the fire that destroyed the two dormitories housing 90 learners.

Remains of a dormitory destroyed by fire at St Joseph’s Seminary School in Molo, Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

None of the students was injured during the fire that was put out by officers from Mau Summit Police Station, local firefighters and villagers who responded to the distress call.

Police said the fire incident was reported by the director of the institution at around 8 pm on Saturday.

The fire incident caused panic among parents who rushed to the institution to check on their children.

The fire affected two student dormitories — St Peter’s, which has a bed capacity of 35 students, and St Gabriel’s, which accommodates 55 students.

The fire destroyed beddings, school uniforms, books, and students’ personal items whose value could be immediately determined.

At the time of the fire, all students were reportedly gathered in the school hall for a recreation and entertainment session, a circumstance that helped avert injuries and loss of life.

The seminary has a student population of about 125.

The fire incident at the seminary came just days after the fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil that left 16 students dead and 72 others nursing injuries.

The fire incidents have drawn attention to fire safety in school infrastructure.

Education stakeholders have called for urgent audits of boarding infrastructure nationwide.

Questions linger about whether many dormitories meet basic fire safety engineering standards, especially in high-density rural and peri-urban settings.

As investigations continue into the weekend’s fires, the focus is likely to shift toward what building improvements could prevent similar close calls.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Dormitory Fire St Joseph Seminary Nakuru County School Fires
.

Latest Stories

No escape for City Hall: Court orders full hearing in KPLC trash dumping case
No escape for City Hall: Court orders full hearing in KPLC trash dumping case
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
Shujaa almost there as search for crucial slot enters last lap
Sports
By Washington Onyango
4 hrs ago
Ruto apologises to Northern Kenya for marginalisation
North Eastern
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ebola centre? No: Protests rock Nanyuki over plans to set up isolation facility
By Amos Kiarie 4 hrs ago
Ebola centre? No: Protests rock Nanyuki over plans to set up isolation facility
Ruto apologises to Northern Kenya for marginalisation
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Ruto apologises to Northern Kenya for marginalisation
Child offenders law tested as eight students are linked to school fire
By Rosa Agutu 4 hrs ago
Child offenders law tested as eight students are linked to school fire
Laikipia leaders call for transparency on quarantine plans
By Gakuu Mathenge 4 hrs ago
Laikipia leaders call for transparency on quarantine plans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved