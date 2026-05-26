Former Merishaw principal, hall operator arraigned over 2025 KCSE exam leak claims

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(L) Former Merishaw School principal David Gideon Kariuki and hall operator Alex Kasaine Kataiyo. [File Courtesy]

Former Merishaw School principal David Gideon Kariuki and the school’s examination hall operator Alex Kasaine Kataiyo were yesterday arraigned before a Nairobi court in connection with the alleged 2025 KCSE examination malpractice at the institution.

The two appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Daisy Mutai but did not take a plea on two criminal charges of unlawfully disclosing the content of an examination paper to candidates at Merishaw High School, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

However, no plea was taken after the prosecution asked the court to defer the matter, citing an ongoing review of the charges by Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga.

(L) Hall operator Alex Kasaine Kataiyo and former Merishaw School principal David Gideon Kariuki before a Nairobi court. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

"The DPP is reviewing the charges against the accused persons. We therefore request a period of 60 days in which we will update the court on the plea bargain agreement and whether to drop the charges or not," the state counsel told the court.

The prosecution, however, did not oppose the release of the two suspects on bond pending the review.

In seeking their release, the defence told the court that the accused persons had fully cooperated with investigators since the probe into the alleged examination irregularities began last year.

“The first accused (Kariuki) is a long-serving public servant and also a former principal of Alliance High School. Kasaine’s place of work is known. They have cooperated with investigations since last year, when the probe started and have been appearing before DCI detectives as and when required. We will ensure they attend court whenever required,” the prosecution said.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mutai deferred plea taking to June 30, 2026 and released the duo on a personal bond of Sh100,000 each with one contact person.

“In view that the DPP is reviewing charges against the accused persons, I defer the plea taking to June 30, 2026. I free the accused persons on a bond of Sh100,000 with one contact person,” the magistrate ordered.

According to the charge sheet filed before the court, Kariuki and Kataiyo are accused of disclosing examination material to KCSE candidates during the 2025 national examinations at Merishaw School in Isinya Sub-County, Kajiado County.

The charge sheet states that on November 3, 2025, the two, jointly with others not before the court, allegedly disclosed English Paper One examination material (Functional Writing Skills) to candidates during the conduct of the examination.

They were charged with disclosing the content of an examination paper to a candidate without lawful authority, contrary to Section 28(b) of the KNEC Act.

The two also face a second count of conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code.

Prosecutors allege that between November 2 and 3, 2025, the pair conspired with others still at large to facilitate examination malpractice by intentionally interfering with the school’s CCTV surveillance system in aiding projections during the administration of the KCSE examinations.

The case will be mentioned on June 30, 2026, when the DPP is expected to confirm whether the suspects will plead to the charges or will have them withdrawn following an out-of-court settlement.