Controversial water tariffs quashed after months of tussles

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii before the Senate County Public Investments Committee on April 15, 2024. [File, Standard]

Controversial water tariffs that had driven water bills in Eldoret up by over 250 per cent have been reduced after months of strong opposition and grandstanding.

The city’s water consumers under the Sixty-Four Residents Association, as well as the business community and the Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (Eldowas), have been in a protracted battle in courts and water tribunals since September 2024 after the new tariffs came into force.