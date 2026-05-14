Fresh protests erupt in Moyale, Sololo and Marsabit as border dispute tensions escalate

Audio By Vocalize

Demonstrators block Moyale–Nairobi highway during protests over boundary a dispute. [Abraham Fayo, Standard]

Fresh protests erupted on Wednesday across Moyale, Sololo, and Marsabit town as tensions continued to rise over the ongoing Marsabit–Wajir boundary dispute, a standoff leaders and residents now warn is rapidly evolving into a major security concern in the region.

Demonstrators blocked sections of the busy Moyale–Nairobi highway, disrupting transport and business activities as calls for urgent government intervention intensified.

The latest protests come amid growing concerns surrounding the reported arrest of former Golole chief Dabassa Dambi and elder Guracha Dambala, incidents that have further heightened anxiety among residents.

14-year-old boy killed, eight others injured as protests over Marsabit-Wajir boundary dispute rock Moyale and Marsabit, county referral hospital CEO Mohammed Abshiro confirms. pic.twitter.com/vhLDy6uiLQ — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) May 14, 2026

Dabassa was reportedly arrested at his home, while Guracha was apprehended in the Archer's Post area as he travelled to Nairobi late last week.

At the same time, protests in Moyale turned tragic after a 14-year-old boy was reportedly killed while eight other people sustained serious injuries during the demonstrations.

Residents and youth from Marsabit Central in Saku Constituency staged peaceful demonstrations demanding answers from the government over the circumstances surrounding the arrests.

Speaking to the media, Saku Sub-County Youth Chairman Guyo Kancharo said the government has a responsibility to guarantee security and justice for all citizens.

Kancharo called on security agencies to expedite investigations into the matter and issue an official statement regarding the arrests.

“The government must ensure justice and transparency in handling this matter. Residents deserve answers and reassurance that the rule of law will prevail,” he said.

He also urged the government to enhance security along the Marsabit–Wajir border, saying the move would help protect lives and property amid rising tensions.

Kancharo further appealed for inclusive dialogue between communities and authorities to find a lasting solution to the dispute and growing concerns among residents.

His remarks were echoed by several youths from the Saku area, who urged the government to handle the matter fairly and transparently while maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The youths also appealed to county security leaders led by County Commissioner James Kamau to help maintain harmony among communities.

At the same time, they called on President William Ruto to ensure justice is upheld for all those involved.

The latest unrest comes just days after leaders in Marsabit intensified calls for urgent government intervention over renewed developments in the disputed Titu area along the Marsabit–Wajir border.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Sessi Mixed Secondary School in Moyale last weekend, Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali accused leaders from the neighbouring side of disregarding earlier directives that had halted developments in the contested area.

Governor Ali warned that continued activities on the disputed land risked escalating tensions among communities that have coexisted peacefully for decades.

The disputed construction project, reportedly funded through the Eldas National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), has become a major source of concern among residents and leaders in Marsabit.

“We have lived together peacefully for many years, shared grazing fields, water points and supported one another as neighbours. Any action that threatens that peaceful coexistence must be handled carefully and within the law,” said Governor Ali.

The governor cautioned leaders against actions likely to provoke residents or create hostility between communities living along the border.

He further called on the Ministries of Interior and Lands to urgently intervene and provide a lasting solution guided by official government maps and administrative records.

“The government must move quickly and resolve this issue before it escalates further. We cannot allow confusion over boundaries to divide communities that have lived together peacefully for generations,” he said.

Governor Ali also warned against politicising the dispute, saying leaders should support lawful processes aimed at preserving peace and stability.

The matter recently escalated to the national stage after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security on April 21, 2026, where concerns over the disputed project and rising tensions along the border were raised.

Despite earlier directives by the Interior Ministry to suspend developments pending consultations among the affected parties and relevant government agencies, construction activities at the disputed site have reportedly continued.

Leaders in Marsabit maintain that the contested Titu area falls within Marsabit County and Moyale Constituency.

The Marsabit–Wajir boundary dispute has persisted for months and continues to spark political and community tensions over administrative control and development activities near the border.