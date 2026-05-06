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Bahati men rally against femicide, alcohol abuse

By Yvonne Chepkwony | May. 6, 2026
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Men are stepping forward to discuss issues of femicide and illicit brew.[Courtesy, Freepik]

Rising gender-based violence and the consumption of illicit brew in Bahati, Nakuru County, have triggered unusual gatherings that are reshaping community narratives.

Men are stepping forward to discuss issues often left unspoken due to cultural and societal norms.

On Saturday, more than 4,000 men gathered at Karunga in Bahati Sub- County, in a meeting that excluded women, to seek solutions to the spike in femicide, suicides and the spread of illicit brew.

Tom Njogu, a resident, said the men’s conference was an eye-opener, allowing them to voice their grievances and find solutions.

“As men, we do not like talking about our issues. We face many challenges, but through this conference, we have received guidance from counsellors on how to address them,” Njogu said.

He added that the forum had helped them understand the importance of speaking up and confronting their fears.

Isaack Maina said the conference allows men to express concerns, understand challenges and ensure their families remain stable and grounded.

“With this momentum, men will be able, with the wisdom and knowledge gained, to improve their businesses and contribute to national progress.”

Dr Njagi Makanga, the patron, said the conference aims to address issues affecting men in society.

“In Bahati, we witnessed two people die by suicide last week over problems believed to be linked to societal pressures,” he said.

He proposed organising meetings in every ward to find lasting solutions.

“So far, we have received feedback from men requesting more forums to support their mental health and provide an opportunity to voice their grievances,” he added.

Makanga said the boy child has long been neglected and that efforts are underway to bridge the gap by encouraging self-improvement and productivity.

Area Member of Parliament Irene Njoki said her spouse, Makanga, initiated the idea of bringing men together to address rising concerns such as illicit brew, femicide, suicide and neglect.

She said that while the government has empowered women and youth to tackle their challenges, men remain marginalised.

“I advise men to form empowerment groups to benefit from government initiatives,” she said.

Men were also urged to be responsible parents and supportive partners.

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Bahati Men Femicide Illicit Brew Mental Health
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