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Senator Karanja puts Governor Kihika to task over SHA payment claims

By Anthony Gitonga | May. 5, 2026
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Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja [File, Standard]

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has dismissed Governor Susan Kihika's claims that the poor service delivery at the Naivasha Level IV Hospital was due to the accrued debt by the Social Health Authority (SHA).

She noted that upon requests for debt owed by SHA to the facility, the bills lacked the necessary documents that would facilitate prompt payments.

Karanja said the county had failed to reimburse funds collected from hospitals in the county to improve key infrastructure, including modern diagnostic machines, as stipulated in law.

Karanja noted that the county had collected over sh.1.8 B from hospitals last year, as indicated in the auditor general reports, but had failed to reinvest back into facilities.

"Governor Kihika should stop blaming SHA for the woes bedeviling county hospital facilities but questioning the continued siphoning of public funds", said Karanja.

This comes two weeks after Governor Kihika, during her church visit in Naivasha, alleged that the delayed debt owed to Naivasha Level IV hospital by SHA had affected service delivery.

The Senator put a notice to Kihika for misuse of county funds running into millions of shillings through cash handouts to residents during her continued political engagements.

She noted that the infighting by locals to get cash from the governor had exposed tens to physical injuries, calling the move a backward step.

Speaking in Kihoto during her visit to one of the injured victims, Karanja said the County had so far received and collected over sh100 B, which, when efficiently used, will boost service delivery.

"Youths, women, and people living with disabilities in the county must demand to be economically empowered through programs and must reject cash handouts", said Karanja.

She called on investigating agencies to unearth the use of public resources to hoodwink residents through cash handouts by the office of the governor in Nakuru.

On the resumed flooding in Kihoto estate, the senator called on the national government to authenticate genuine land owners, start compensation, and vacate the area.

She noted that the sanitation situation has deteriorated over the year-long flooding and is not fit for human settlement due to exposure to outbreaks.

One of the victims of political meetings stampede Fatuma Galgalo, a one meeting to the governor in Naivasha town left her two legs broken.

She said the injuries inflicted on her had left her mad dependents in economic ruin, unable to provide food for her young family.

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Related Topics

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika Social Health Authority (SHA) Flooding
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