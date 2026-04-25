Kajiado county boosts maternal care with expansion of newborn unit

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Kajiado county governor Joseph Ole Lenku during the commissioning of the new born babies unit atbthe Ngong sub county hospital, he is accompanied by Dr Faith Musengi and other patners. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Residents of Kajiado County have received a reprieve following the transformation of Ngong Sub-County Level 4 Hospital, which has long struggled with congestion.

Through a partnership between foreign investor Eng. Ralph Warner and the Kajiado County Government, the facility has acquired a new Newborn Unit an essential requirement for a Level 4 hospital.

According to Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, the unit is expected to strengthen the hospital’s capacity to care for newborns.

Speaking during the commissioning of the unit, the county boss said the facility has also established a seven-bed Kangaroo Mother Care unit and expanded its postnatal ward, resulting in a 44 per cent increase in bed capacity, improving access and strengthening service delivery.

“Our vision remains clear, to build a resilient, inclusive, and efficient health system that guarantees access to quality and affordable healthcare for all residents of Kajiado County. A system where no mother loses her life while giving life, and where every child is given the best possible start in life,” said Lenku.

He added that the county government will continue investing in the facility, with plans to construct additional wards to further expand capacity and improve patient flow.

“We are equally committed to completing the casualty wing, which will significantly enhance emergency care services and strengthen the health system in this particular facility,” said Lenku.

“Even as we celebrate this progress, we remain focused on the work ahead. The strengthening of our health system is a continuous process, and my administration is committed to sustaining this momentum,” he added.

He noted that the impact is already visible, with increased utilization of skilled delivery services, improved maternal and neonatal outcomes, and growing public confidence in the health system.

Dr Faith Musengi, in charge of Ngong Sub-County Hospital, said the new unit will decongest the facility and reduce referrals to neighbouring counties.

“Due to congestion in this facility, we have been referring patients to other hospitals such as Kenyatta National Hospital, Kajiado, Bagathi and other hospitals for treatment, however, we will now be able to handle them here,” said Dr Musengi.

She added that the unit will improve maternal and newborn outcomes and reduce deaths in the area.

“Our impact is clear we now conduct over 2,500 skilled deliveries annually, including about 660 Caesarean sections, with improved maternal and newborn outcomes, and as we commission these facilities, we reaffirm our commitment to quality, dignity, and accessible healthcare for every mother and child,” she said.