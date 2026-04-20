Student gives hope to victims of retrogressive cultural practices

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17-year-old boy Remmy Kigen who shares his pocket money with street children and visits victims of retrogressive cultural practices in Kajiado. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Early marriage remains a major challenge in Kajiado County, driven by deeply entrenched cultural practices, high poverty levels, and the impact of climate change.

Despite legal frameworks prohibiting the practice, a significant number of girls, particularly in rural areas, are married off at a young age, after undergoing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

This retrogressive culture separates children from their families, as many run away from home to avoid FGM or early marriage.

In Kajiado county, the victims of this retrogressive culture are mainly kept safe in rescue centres where they undergo counseling.

During holidays many of them remain within the institutions for fear of being married off by their parents.

Some of the victims have no one to visit them.

However, a 17-year-old boy who is a student at Kapsabet Boys School has inspired many with his motivational visits to the centers, giving hope to the victims.

Remmy Kigen started the initiative when he was 10-years-old.

His father David Kipkurui Kigen, said Remmy would save his pocket money and later buy items and share them with street children in Eldoret town.

"At first, we could not understand why he was so much interested in helping the less privileged children, but we later learned that it was his passion to do so," said Kipkurui.

He said while doing shopping in the supermarket, his son would insist that all the coins be dropped into a tin at the teller to help the less fortunate.

Recently, The Standard traced Remmy at Nanini rescue centre in Kajiado county, where he had visited the less privileged children.

Remmy, who is a Form Three student, said he is willing to continue with the initiative and motivate those in need.

"This particular initiative is deep in my heart. When I was small, I got agitated when I saw children being neglected by their parents, and later ended up in the streets, that’s why I decided that I want to be a children's ambassador. I have been sharing my pocket money with some of them," he said.

Remmy, who is the second child in a family of three boys, has already won three inspiration awards.

He is now urging parents to take their children to school, saying it's the only gift one can give to them.

"I'm appealing to all parents to take their children to school despite many challenges in life. Education is the key to a good life," he said.