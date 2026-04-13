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Elderly couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide

By Antony Gitonga | Apr. 13, 2026
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A family in Naivasha is trying to come to terms with a shocking incident where a 72-year-old man is suspected of killing his 64-year-old wife before taking his life.

The man's body was found hanging in his bedroom in Kamuyu village, Ihindu, 30 km from Naivasha town.

It remains unclear what caused the couple to end their lives in such a manner.

Residents said the couple had been keeping to themselves ever since they moved to the village from Kiambu a year ago.

Emotions ran high as police arrived to collect the bodies after residents reported the incident.

A community elder, Josphat Kuria said they were called to the home by a relative who noticed something unusual in the compound.

Kuria said that the woman had deep wounds on her chest caused by a sharp machete which was found a few metres from the crime scene.

“The man, after committing this crime, hanged himself, and we are still trying to understand the reason for this terrible incident,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama said the house was locked from the outside when police arrived at the scene.

He revealed that initial investigations found that the man murdered his wife before taking his life.

“We are not ruling out anything for now, but it appears that the couple had a disagreement before the man used a knife to kill his wife and then hanged himself,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the nearby Maraigushu area, a 30-year-old woman died by suicide after ingesting farm chemicals, which friends suspected was due to depression.

The woman reportedly forced her 12-year-old daughter, who is mentally challenged, to drink the concotion before taking it herself.

According to a resident James Kabono, the minor survived and was rushed to Naivasha sub-county hospital in critical condition.

The woman had complained about hard economic times and lack of support in caring for her mentally challenged daughter.

“The minor is recovering at Naivasha sub-county hospital following the incident, and police have begun investigations,” he said.

The bodies were removed to Naivasha sub-county hospital. 

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Related Topics

Murder-Suicide Naivasha Suicide Cases Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama Naivasha Sub-County Hospital
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