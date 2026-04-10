Fear grips Isiolo as Kenya Power staff, child murdered

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Residents of Isiolo County are in shock following two separate tragic incidents that have left the community mourning, raising concerns over rising insecurity in the area.

In the first incident, a Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) employee, identified as Shadrach Makembo, was brutally killed while carrying out his official duties. The deceased was reportedly on a meter-reading assignment at a home belonging to a suspect when the attack occurred.

According to Isiolo County Police Commander Isaac Sang, the KPLC worker was attacked at the suspect’s residence and stabbed several times in what police have described as a heinous act.

“The victim had gone to the suspect’s home on official duty for meter reading when he was attacked and fatally stabbed,” said Mr. Sang.

Members of the public and other people of goodwill quickly responded and rushed the injured worker to Isiolo County Referral Hospital for emergency treatment. However, despite efforts by medical personnel to save his life, Makembo later succumbed to the injuries.

The police commander has appealed to members of the public to assist security agencies with any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect, who is currently on the run.

“We are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to report to the nearest police station so that justice can be served,” Mr. Sang added.

In a separate and equally disturbing incident, police have also confirmed the murder of a nine-year-old girl from the Rapsu, Garbatulla Sub-County, Isiolo County area.

According to police reports, the minor had been missing for four days, causing anxiety among family members and residents who had been searching for her.

Her body was later found, with preliminary investigations indicating that she had been defiled before being killed.

The shocking incident has sent waves of grief and anger across the community, with residents demanding swift action from law enforcement officers.

Police have launched full investigations into both incidents and vowed to bring those responsible to book.

The twin tragedies have once again raised serious concerns over security in Isiolo County, with residents calling for enhanced protection for workers on duty and stronger measures to safeguard children and vulnerable members of society.

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with investigators by sharing any relevant information that could help solve the cases.