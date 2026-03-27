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Balmer Healthcare to establish Sh26 billion tertiary facility in Eldoret

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Mar. 27, 2026
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 Koima Langat, Chief Executive Officer of Balmer Healthcare Limited shakes hands with President William Ruto during investor conference at KICC. [Courtesy]

Balmer Healthcare Limited has partnered with India-based Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) to establish a tertiary care hospital in Kenya following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two agencies.

The facility, expected to serve millions of people across the country, is expected to offer comprehensive medical services across more than 20 specialities.

This was announced during the Fourth Kenya International Investment Forum in Nairobi.

Once operational, it is expected that the service offered by the facility will cut the need for Kenyans to seek advanced treatment abroad.

“This is a project to benefit Kenyans and transform access to healthcare. We are bringing world-class services closer to home for patients to access quality care within their own country,” said Koima Langat, the Chief Executive Officer of Balmer Healthcare Limited.

Apollo Hospitals has been brought on board and will deploy its highly experienced medical specialists to work alongside Balmer Healthcare in improving access to complex procedures and advanced treatments locally.

The project will be rolled-out in four phases, which include technical consulting and strategic planning, project management and monitoring, project commissioning and brand operations management

The MoU was signed in 2022 by Dinesh Madhavan, President Group Oncology and International at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, and David Langat, chairman of Balmer Healthcare Limited.

Koima said the project is being financed by an Indian bank at USD200 million (Sh26 billion), noting that Balmer Healthcare will build the hospital while Apollo will run it in terms of operations.

Speaking earlier during the signing, Madhavan said Apollo aims to expand its global impact by supporting more lives through accessible, high-quality healthcare.

“Apollo Hospitals is the largest hospital group in Asia with over 75 hospitals in India, and is a destination for many Kenyans seeking treatment. With our entry into Nairobi, we aim to bring our expertise and personalised care closer to patients here,” he said.

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Balmer Healthcare Limited India-based Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Tertiary Care Hospital Healthcare Investment
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