Families of chopper crash victims awarded Sh8 million by Ruto

Audio By Vocalize

The late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno's mother overwhelmed by emotions during a funeral service on March 6, 2026. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

The families of the four victims who died in a chopper crash in Nandi County last week have been awarded Sh8 million by President William Ruto.

Ruto on Friday said each of the four families will get a share of Sh2 million to support their daily operations before a proper list of needs is submitted.

Speaking at the burial service in Dikirr, Ruto directed Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu to coordinate with the families to ensure all the needs listed would be catered for.

“Because I’ve heard all these families have challenges to pay one or two things here and there, I will give Governor Ntutu Sh8 million to give each family Sh2 million to help support them,” he said.

Families of the chopper crash victims during a funeral service on March 6, 2026. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Ruto said that for the respect he had for Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno, he would stand with the family to ensure that the two young children left behind are well taken care of.

He also said the wife of Wycliffe Ronoh, a victim of the crash, will be offered a job at the Ministry of Agriculture, while the sister of Robert Keter would replace the deceased, who had secured a job opportunity with TSC.

The President further offered to educate Amos Rotich’s brother who ii cruelty at the university while calling on former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi, popularly Sonko, to take up on another sibling. The late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno's remains during a funeral service on March 6, 2026. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Ruto further announced that the 12,000 Mau evictees will be resettled between July and August after budget allocation, saying that the money will be allocated in this year’s budget.

He remembered the late Mp as a visionary leader who championed better living standards for people, calling him an exceptional leader whose place is written in history.

‘’Johana is the reason this constituency exists today from his sacrifice and everything he did. He was the Member of Parliament who stood out in this area. He was an exceptional leader, the history of this place will not be written without his name,’’ said Ruto. The late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno's wife overwhelmed by emotions during a funeral service on March 6, 2026. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

The late MP died in a helicopter crash in Mosop alongside Captain George Were, Wycliffe Ronoh, Robert Keter, Nicholas Koskei and Amos Rotich.

Leaders also present at the burial were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Defence CS Soipan Tuya, Narok governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, Senator Ledama Ole Kina and others.

Also present were about 90 Members of Parliament who had come to console the family.