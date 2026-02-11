MCAs' snub state address in Laikipia

Audio By Vocalize

Governor Joshua Irungu. [File, standard]

Majority of the Laikipia County Assembly members skipped the Governor Joshua Irungu's state of the address as only seven turned up.

Out of 23 MCAs, only seven were present, as the governor underscored the need for the assembly and the Executive to engage positively, guided by shared goals, mutual respect, and a commitment to accountable and efficient service delivery, focusing on establishing tangible progress in the devolved structures.

“Division and delay are luxuries that we cannot afford, as the people demand results and these results will only be realized through deliberate cooperation, open dialogue, and consensus building on key policies and projects,” he observed.

In his address, he informed the assembly that roads were upgraded to all-weather, health facilities and classrooms expanded, water accessibility improved, and agriculture initiatives bore fruit and strengthened livelihoods.

He informed the assembly that 91 per cent of the allocations to Laikipia were channeled to the medical services and public health, reaffirming the dedication to health and dignity of the locals.

In the year, the Agriculture department spent more than Sh27.3 million to fast-track intervention programmes that included soil sampling and testing, distribution of certified seeds, fish fingerlings, and fruit tree seedlings.

In the coffee farming, he said, 224,215 coffee seedlings were distributed to 1,478 farmers in Githiga, Marmanet, Olmoran, Ngobit, and Tigithi wards at Sh22.4 million.

Another 33,000 coffee seedlings are set for distribution in March/April/May this year to support farmers’ planting efforts

“In the 2024/25, the assembly approved a budget of Sh3.11 billion, dedicated to the implementation of 325 development projects across the county, where 234 projects have been completed,” said the governor.

In Rumuruti ward, he said, the market stalls project came to a halt after the contractor abandoned the site, while plans are being addressed to resume in a short time.

In the water sector, he said, six million cubic litres of water have been abstracted and added to the Nanyuki water (Nawasco), ending the perennial water rationing.

“This remarkable achievement will end water rationing in Nanyuki and the surrounding area for the next 50 years,” said the governor.