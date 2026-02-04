Anti-FGM crusader seeks Samburu seat to end FGM, child initiation

An anti-female genital mutilation crusader Josephine Kulea. [Lenox Sengre, Standard]

An anti-female genital mutilation crusader has declared her bid for Samburu woman representative, aiming to turn years of grassroots advocacy into elected leadership.

Josephine Kulea says she wants to expand education, healthcare and economic opportunities for women and youth in the county.

The activist announced her candidacy Tuesday, setting up a test of whether communities that resisted her anti-FGM campaigns will now hand her an electoral mandate.

"I am committed to serving my community and invite the people of Samburu to join me in this journey toward empowerment and progress," said Kulea.

She will contest on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Through Samburu Girls Foundation, Kulea has led campaigns against child marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM) and gender-based violence in a county where traditional practices remain deeply entrenched.

Her work drew international recognition in 2015 when former US President Barack Obama acknowledged her efforts during his Kenya visit.

The candidacy carries political risk in Samburu, where 75.6 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 have undergone FGM according to 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) data, one of the highest rates nationally.

Elders and community leaders have historically opposed government interference in cultural practices, though the 2021 Kisima Declaration saw some traditional leaders commit to ending FGM.

Samburu also records Kenya's highest teen pregnancy rate at 50 per cent, directly linked to harmful practices Kulea has fought against.