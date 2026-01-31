Lodwar hospital blames political rhetoric for rising infant deaths in Turkana

Lodwar County Referral Hospital (LCRH) has accused political leaders of spreading fear and misinformation that is discouraging expectant mothers from accepting life-saving medical procedures, a trend the facility says is contributing to rising infant deaths.

The hospital’s warning follows public claims by Turkana Member of Parliament Protus Akuja, who accused LCRH of forcing women to undergo Caesarean section deliveries to defraud the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Speaking to residents, Akuja alleged that hospitals are financially motivated to push women into surgical deliveries.

“When a woman goes for a Caesarean section, the hospital is paid Sh30,000, but when she delivers normally, the hospital only gets Sh10,000,” he said.

He further questioned doctors’ decisions, asking why women with a history of normal deliveries are advised to undergo surgery.

“How comes a woman who has delivered seven children normally is now being told to go for a C-section when she is pregnant with the eighth child?” Akuja said.

Hospital officials linked the accusations to national-level political rhetoric, citing remarks by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who recently accused a hospital in Nairobi of forcing women to undergo Caesarean sections in an alleged scheme to defraud SHA.

Duale warned that the government was "watching closely" and vowed action against facilities found engaging in fraud.

LCRH Chief Executive Officer Nancy Kinyonge said such statements have filtered down to the county level, emboldening local leaders to make similar accusations against public hospitals without evidence. She dismissed the claims against LCRH as false, reckless and dangerous.

“This narrative that all women are being cut has created fear. Mothers are refusing emergency care, delaying treatment, and newborn lives are being lost,” Kinyonge said.

She maintained that Caesarean sections at the referral hospital are conducted strictly on medical grounds and in line with national clinical guidelines, insisting there is no financial incentive tied to SHA reimbursements.

Kinyonge warned that politicising maternal healthcare undermines public trust and exposes both mothers and infants to unnecessary risk.

Residents have also come out in defence of the hospital, faulting leaders for publicly attacking sensitive institutions instead of seeking dialogue.

One resident said leaders who are genuine should engage hospital management directly.

“You don’t criticise such sensitive institutions openly if you are sincere. Walk into the hospital and talk to the management,” the resident said.

Another resident said political statements had shifted blame onto health workers, with tragic consequences.

“Accusing fingers are now directed at leaders who are supposed to support the hospital. Those same leaders are now being blamed for the high infant mortality because their words scared mothers away from care,” the resident said.

Hospital officials have now called for urgent public sensitisation to counter misinformation, warning that political rhetoric around maternal health has real consequences, with vulnerable women and newborns paying the price.