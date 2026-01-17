×
Taptengelei Festival kicks off with traditional food, dance and cultural displays

By Edward Kosut | Jan. 17, 2026

 

Traditional dancers display their dancing skills during the official opening of the Taptengelei cultural festival at Kapseon Primary School in Tinderet, in Nandi County. [Courtesy, Ministry]

The Taptengelei cultural festival has officially kicked off at Kapseon Primary School in Tinderet, in Nandi County.

The mountain trails component of the Magical Kenya ‘Mountain and Trail Series’ kicked off the three-day series on Friday, setting the stage for an action-packed, thrilling festival that includes the Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run, a premier mountain running event that's an action-packed encounter.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei joins traditional dancers during the official opening of the Taptengelei cultural festival at Kapseon Primary School in Tinderet, in Nandi County. [Courtesy, Ministry]

The festival aims to showcase the rich heritage of the Kalenjin community with traditional food, music, dance, and cultural displays, alongside demonstrations of indigenous medicine and farming techniques.

Speaking during the launch, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said from high-altitude trail running to mindful forest immersion, the country is positioning its wild spaces as the ultimate centres for physical and mental rejuvenation.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano during the official opening of the Taptengelei cultural festival at Kapseon Primary School in Tinderet, in Nandi County. [Courtesy, Ministry]

“Kenya is more than a destination; it is a space to slow down. We are moving beyond traditional sightseeing to offer transformative travel. By opening up the Tinderet forest and the lush hills of Nandi, we are providing a sanctuary where the air is crisp, the landscape is expansive, and the spirit finds rest,” said Miano.

The CS said the ongoing development of nature trails in Nandi County is a cornerstone of Kenya’s new Wellness Savannah strategy.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang during the official opening of the Taptengelei cultural festival at Kapseon Primary School in Tinderet, in Nandi County. [Courtesy, Ministry]

“Kenya’s wilderness has always been a place of wonder, but in Nandi County, it is a place of renewal, the source of Champions,” she said, adding, “Our nature trails are designed to be more than paths, they are the green corridors for forest bathing in our indigenous Tinderet canopy, natural sound therapy by the Tereno Waterfalls and active rejuvenation in the Home of Champions.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, who said the Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series is a unique celebration of Kenya's cultural heritage, outdoor adventure, and community spirit, making it among the critical projects in the tourism and wildlife sector, which are designed to increase tourism revenue to Sh1 trillion.

A participant records proceedings during the official opening of the Taptengelei cultural festival at Kapseon Primary School in Tinderet, in Nandi County. [Courtesy, Ministry]

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa and Tinderet Member of Parliament Julius Melly were among the leaders present.

.

The Standard
