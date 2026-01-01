Woman dies during end-of-year crusade in Nakuru

Prophet David Owuor during the end-of-year crusade in Nakuru on December 29, 2025. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

At least one person died during Prophet David Owuor’s end-of-year crusade at Technology Farm in Nakuru, which was attended by thousands of people.

Sources revealed that the incident happened on December 30, 2025, but was concealed by the church leadership.

“During the Menengai 8 meeting, we lost one person. The woman died on Tuesday and the body was silently moved to Egerton Funeral Home in Njoro. Very few people knew she died,” said a faithful who sought anonymity.

The choice of the morgue in Njoro despite the venue being in Nakuru West was seen as a deliberate attempt to keep the matter away from the eyes of the public.

Shockingly, it has also emerged that the death was not reported to any police station by the church and the immediate family.

This information has been corroborated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) through Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer Samuel Ngeiywa.

“We have received information that one person died during Prophet Owuor’s crusade. We were not notified. No relatives went to any police station around to report the death and therefore the incident is not yet in any of our official records,” said Ngeiywa.

The Standard has established that the deceased was a woman and the body was preserved at Egerton University Funeral Home for a day before it was hurriedly moved when people started questioning her whereabouts.

“When the media began to dig in on the issue, church elders and the family were directed to move the body from Njoro. It was transported to Luanda, Kakamega on December 31, 2025,” said another member of the congregation.

Prophet Owuor arrived in Nakuru on December 29, 2025 and held a roadside crusade along Kenyatta Avenue, bringing the city to a standstill as thousands thronged the venue.

During the three-day stay, the Prophet paraded people who had been miraculously healed from various ailments including HIV, with some doctors allegedly confirming health records of those who gave their testimonies.

Healing miracles performed every year during similar meetings have been subject to public debate.

The Prophet left Nakuru on January 1, 2026.