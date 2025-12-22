×
Government lists 14 areas in Narok County as security-disturbed and dangerous

By Ronald Kipruto | Dec. 22, 2025

A house is torched during inter-clan clashes at Eempash village in Transmara West in Narok County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Ministry of Interior has declared 14 areas in Trans Mara West and South, Narok County a security-disturbed and dangerous area imposing a 30-day dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The declaration follows ongoing ethnic clashes that have left at least seven people dead and more than 120 houses torched.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the move aims to facilitate the deployment of more decisive security interventions and the de-escalation of the situation in the affected region.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, in consultation with the National Security Council, has declared parts of Narok County a security-disturbed and dangerous area,” Murkomen said in a Gazette Notice dated December 19, 2025.

The areas listed include Nkaroru, Oldonyo-Orok, Siteti, Ololoma, Corner, Ratiki, Isokon, Kerinkani, Kondamet, Olkilioriti, Angata Barakoi, Kapkeres, Lolgorian town, and Mashangwa.

Murkomen said the curfew is subject to review and may be withdrawn or extended depending on the security situation.

Police officers have since been deployed to the region,  with residents in possession of illegal firearms urged to surrender them.

