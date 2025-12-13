×
Woman who stabbed and killed her newly wed husband arrested

By Antony Gitonga | Dec. 13, 2025
Police in Naivasha have arrested a 23-year-old woman who stabbed and killed her newly wed husband. [File, Standard]

Police in Naivasha have arrested a 23-year-old woman who stabbed and killed her newly wed husband following a domestic row.

The woman was arrested in a friend’s house in Mai Mahiu trading center where the incident occurred two days ago following a tip-off from members of the public.

The couple that got married three months ago was involved in an altercation before the suspect whipped out a knife and stabbed the man on the neck.

Confirming the arrest, Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama said that the woman was living in the friend’s house, a few meters from where the incident occurred.

Kiama added that the suspect had lied to the friend that the husband was okay before word went round about the murder.

“Through the support of members of the public, we have managed to arrest the suspect hiding in a nearby house and she shall be arraigned in court facing murder,” he said.

The CID boss added that they had recovered the killer weapon as part of their investigations adding that they were waiting for the postmortem report.

“We shall be seeking time from the court to hold the suspect longer so that we can get a mental report as part of our investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, transport along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway was temporarily paralyzed after a motorcycle operator was hit and killed by a speeding lorry.

During the incident in Kayole estate, 10kms from Naivasha town, motorcycle operators blocked a section of the road before police moved in to collect the body.

The operator had joined the busy highway from one of the feeder roads when the lorry that was heading to Naivasha town from Nairobi ran over him.

While calling on motorcycle operators to be cautious while using the roads, the DCIO said that the victim died on the spot adding that the body had since been collected.

“We are worried by the rising cases of fatal accidents involving motorcycle operators mainly along the highway with speeding and careless overtaking being the main causes,” said Kiama.

 

.

