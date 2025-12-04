Missing Tinderet MP aspirant found in Uganda, says he was abducted at gunpoint

Tinderet MP aspirant Shadrack Maritim (centre, in black) leaves Eldoret Police station after recording a statement on Thursday afternoon. (Peter Ochieng, Standard)

Tinderet MP aspirant Shadrack Maritim who vanished on October 27 and found in Uganda on Tuesday has recorded a statement at Eldoret Police station.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthe said Maritim recorded a statement before he was released to seek medical attention at a hospitals in Eldoret.

Mwanthe said fresh investigations into the politician's disappearance have commenced.

"Investigations were progressing well but a more comprehensive probe has commenced," the police chief said.

He said the police in Eldoret were alerted by their Ugandan counterparts on Wednesday.

"The county security team in Busia, working with the family, went to Uganda after it was reported that Maritim had been found in the neighboring country. They went to Malaba police station in Uganda where they authorities handed him over to Kenyan police," said Mwanthe.

He added: "Initially, we investigated a case of a missing person but our probe has advanced after he was found and handed over to Kenyan authorities."

Police sources told The Standard that Maritim escaped from his alleged abductors.

However, questions have lingered over his disappearance for over a month.

Maritim was ushered into a waiting police vehicle after recording the statement at Eldoret Central police station.

His lawyer Franklin Kipkorir said Maritim was abducted at gunpoint while jogging near his home in Eldoret.

Kipkorir said his client was free and that he had been taken to hospital for medical attention.

"Maritim has been found alive but he is unwell. We want to thank investigative agencies for helping in the search," he said.

Maritim's personal assistant Felix Magut said the politician's family and friends were devastated by his disappearance.