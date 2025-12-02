Residents demand closure of popular nightclub in Nakuru

Residents of the posh Milimani Estate in Nakuru City have filed a suit at the Environment and Lands Court seeking the closure an entertainment joint within the area.

The residents through lawyer Mark Githiru have sued Jade Hekima Lawn Limited and Nakuru County, accusing it of noise pollution, public nuisance.

In the suit, the officials of the Nakuru Milimani Residents Organisation claim the county unlawfully issued a trade permit to the operators of Jade Hekima Lawn without conducting mandatory public participation.

Milimani is designated as a low-density residential area under the Nakuru Town Integrated Strategic Urban Development Plan (2014–2035), and residents say the estate’s infrastructure—sewerage, water, roads, and drainage—was never designed to support commercial establishments.

“The residents of Nakuru Milimani Estate have for decades enjoyed serene and peaceful surroundings within the residential area until the 1st Respondent (Jade Hekima Lawn Limited) set up entertainment and alcoholic selling establishment within the residential estate,” read the suit in part.

They claim that the county government unprocedurally issued a trade permit to the bar and restaurant without any public participation being conducted amongst the neighboring residents of adjacent residential homes.

“Jade Hekima Lawn Limited now uses a converted residential house into a mega Bar entertainment joint from where it sells alcohol and invites various Disc Jockeys (DJs) as well as live performances artistes from across the Country,” read the suit in part.

According to locals, the bar was licensed in early 2025 and has since converted a residential house into an entertainment joint that hosts DJs, live performers, parties, and events that run late into the night.

Residents allege that the establishment aggressively advertises its events on social media and regularly stages loud shows, including fireworks displays during festivities.

They argue that the resultant noise reverberates throughout the night, depriving them of sleep and disturbing their peace, in violation of their rights to property, dignity, and a clean and healthy environment. Parents claim children and elderly residents have been particularly affected.

They further state that Jade Hekima Lawn sits near Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Nakuru Level 5 Provincial General Hospital, and the Nakuru Cancer Hospice, where the noise disrupts learning and affect patients.

They accuse the establishment of allegedly exposing minors within the estate to obscene music, vulgar language, and indecent behaviour from revellers.

Increased human and vehicular traffic, they say, has led to frequent blocking of access lanes and residents’ gates.

Residents claim the county has failed to enforce zoning laws, control noise pollution, or regulate liquor licensing as required under the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution and the Nakuru County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Act, 2014, which prohibits licensing of bars in designated residential areas.

Demand notices issued to the bar and complaints lodged with the county are alleged to have gone unanswered.

In their petition, residents are seeking several declarations, including that their rights have been violated, that the license issued to Jade Hekima Lawn was illegal, and that the county abdicated its constitutional duty to regulate alcohol outlets and public nuisances.

They want the court to cancel the bar’s trade and liquor licenses, stop the county from renewing or reissuing any such permits without public participation, and restrain the operator from continuing business in the estate. They are also seeking damages for violation of their rights and an order directing the OCS Kaptembwo Police Station to enforce court directives.