Two murdered in suspected gang attacks Nakuru. [Istock photo]

Nakuru residents are reeling in shock following a new wave of murders where two people were separately killed in incidents that have been linked to criminal gangs.

In a report booked at Rhonda Police Station, Nakuru West on Monday at around 11am, Sarah Owendi claims that a man known to her as Geoffrey Owish called her informing her on where she should collect her son's body.

"The caller told her to go and collect the body of her deceased son at sewage area. She was accompanied to the scene by her daughter," the police report reads in part.

The police report further read that the two found the deceased's body identified as Jackson Marucha with several stab wounds inflicted with an object suspected to be a sharp knife.

The record reveals that the deceased was picked by the suspect and other gang members from his house in Kivumbini, Nakuru East and forced into a getaway vehicle that was waiting.

"Body of the deceased was dumped at sewage area. DCI processed the scene and moved the body to Nakuru county morgue. The matter is under investigations," the report read.

The second incident reported at Bondeni Police Station, Nakuru East on Monday at around 7:30pm by Eunice Anyango who lives in Flamingo Estate which is among crime hotspots in the county.

Anyango told the police that she was at her residence when she heard a commotion outside.

"Outside the house, she found a man only then identified as Henry lying in a pool of blood but was still alive," the police record read in part.

Anyango called out for help with first responders assisting in rushing him to Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he was pronounced dead in arrival.

"The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Henry Ong'ae, a resident of Msalaba area in Bondeni slums. He had two stab wounds on his neck," the record stated.

The police say that the suspects believed to be from Rhonda area were being traced.

"The body was moved to Nakuru County mortuary awaiting postmortem. The matter is under investigations by Nakuru East DCI," the report concluded.

The incidents rekindle history of gang conflicts in the area where members of rival gangs have eliminated each other.