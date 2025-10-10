Body of an Mpesa trader found dumped off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway

An M-Pesa trader whose body was found dumped off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Monday was strangled to death, a postmortem has revealed.

According to the postmortem conducted at Naivasha, sub-county hospital mortuary, 31-year-old Jane Wanjiru was first raped and later strangled.

This came as police said that they were following some crucial leads over the murder that left area residents rearing in fear and shock.

According to Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama, investigating officers were closing in on the killers, adding that it was a matter of time before they caught up with them.

He said that according to the postmortem, the victim was first raped and later strangled using the hands before the body was dumped near Delamere farm, off the busy highway.

“The postmortem has established that the victim was murdered, and we are tracing her last movements as part of our investigations,” he said.

Kiama added that they were also seeking the victim’s mobile phone call logs to determine who she had engaged with before the fateful day.

“The family positively identified the body before the postmortem, and we are sure that the call logs will offer some insight into her last moments,” she said.

Meanwhile, the CID boss has called for patience in another case where a 33-year-old mother of two was stabbed to death in the County Council estate last week.

This follows an outcry from the family after the deceased in-laws who had been summoned to record statements over the death, were released by police.

Last week, emotions ran high after the woman allegedly committed suicide outside her in-laws house after falling out with her husband.

Police at first termed the incident as suicide but a post-mortem conducted at the sub-county mortuary revealed otherwise, as the relatives called for justice and the arrest of the killers.

Kiama exuded confidence that they would get the killers even as the mother of two was laid to rest in her parents’ home in Nyandarua.

“Several people, including the deceased in-laws, have recorded statements over the death, and we are optimistic that we shall get the killers,” he said.