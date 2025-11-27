Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway no longer a dream as Ruto set to launch the project

preparations are under way in Manguo Limuru where President Ruto will flag off the dualing of Kamandura Mau Summit road. [George Njunge, Standard]

The Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit highway project, a key public-private partnership project, is expected to reshape trade and transport across the Rift Valley corridor.

President William Ruto will today launch the construction of the highway that is part of the Northern Corridor network, which is poised to enhance connectivity from Nairobi to Eldoret, Kisumu, and Busia.

The corridor serves as a vital artery for agricultural exports, including barley from Mau Narok, wheat from Nakuru and Eldoret, and horticultural produce from Kericho and Bomet.

Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai, whose constituency will host the official launch of the project, said the improved transport links are expected to lower freight costs and open up markets for farmers, traders, and logistics firms.

The event scheduled to be held at the Total Police Station in Mau Summit is likely to disrupt normal transportation along the busy highway, with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) issuing a public notice warning motorists of major traffic disruptions expected along the highway.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has welcomed the project, saying local businesses along Gilgil, Salgaa, and Mau Summit towns are also expected to benefit from increased traffic and roadside commercial activity.

“The launch will reaffirm the government’s commitment to completing the project that would not burden taxpayers with additional debt.” Governor Kihika said.

preparations are under way in Manguo Limuru where President Ruto will flag off the dualing of Kamandura Mau Summit road. [George Njunge, Standard]

Early this month, the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board of Trustees Consortium, won the bid to implement the project.

Speaking during a meeting with China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) officials led by its President Zhang Bingman, Ruto said the company, through its subsidiary CRBC, will also construct the Rironi-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha Road, also known as A8 South Road, covering 58km.

“The duelling of the 170km Rironi-Naivasha-Mau Summit road will herald a major milestone for this critical part of the Northern Corridor between Nairobi and Western Kenya, facilitating movement and boosting trade and, at the same time, bringing an end to decades of agonising traffic gridlock, congestion, delays, and disastrous accidents,” the President said.

The 233-kilometre stretch, which connects Kenya’s agricultural heartlands, is being developed under a PPP model.

The Sh200 billion dual carriageway will include toll stations to ensure long-term maintenance and efficiency.

However, some leaders have raised concerns over proposed toll charges.

“Motorists will be made to pay for fuel, road-maintenance levy … and again be needed to pay an extra fee to use the Rironi–Mau Summit road,” warned Ndindi Nyoro, the Kiharu MP, urging the government to cushion low-income road users.

The project ties into Kenya’s long-term Vision 2030 infrastructure plan and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) goals, linking the country more efficiently to Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan.

Analysts say such projects strengthen Kenya’s competitiveness as a logistics hub in East Africa, especially with increased cargo traffic from Mombasa to the hinterlands.

When complete, the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway will cut travel time between Nairobi and Eldoret by nearly half and could contribute up to 1% to GDP growth, according to government estimates.

CRBC and NSSF Board of Trustees Consortium won the bid to implement both projects through a Private Initiative Proposal (PIP) to design, finance, construct, operate, maintain and transfer both projects under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The Chinese construction giant has previously handled the Sh 480 billion Standard Gauge Railway, the Nairobi Expressway and is currently constructing Talanta Stadium in Nairobi.

Major infrastructure projects under the PPP that are underway include: the Talanta Sports City, 21 other stadia, the Bomas Convention Centre, and the Lamu-Ijara-Garissa road.

Additionally, several key projects are in the pipeline, such as the extension of the railway to Kisumu and Malaba and the construction of Galana Dam in Tana River County.”

According to KeNHA, which is the implementing agency, the A8 Road Project will be constructed through tolling, where motorists will be required to pay a fee to use the infrastructure.

Additionally, KeNHA plans to provide an alternative to motorists who will opt out of using the road.

[email protected]

Utilities

-The expansion and duelling will cost Sh200 billion.

-China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board of Trustees Consortium, won the bid to implement the project