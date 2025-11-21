Police officer arraigned over college student murder

IPOA says it is investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old Dalphine Mwangi while in police custody. [iStockphoto]

A police officer accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old college student in Kitale has been arraigned in Eldoret High Court.

David Omondi, attached to the Quick Response Team, denied the murder charge when he appeared before Justice Reuben Nyakundi.

The suspect was arrested by the police in connection with the alleged shooting of Dolphine Mwangi, a student at Kitale National Polytechnic.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) took over investigations into the fatal shooting of the student after the National Police Service notified it of the tragic incident.

According to court documents, Omondi allegedly committed the said criminal offence on October 21, 2025, at Naree shopping centre in Kiminini sub-county, Trans Nzoia County.

The officer is said to have used a Ceska pistol that was loaded with 15 rounds to end the life of the student at the shopping centre on the fateful night.

Omondi allegedly arrived at the shopping centre on a motorcycle while armed and met a group of youths who included the slain student and asked them why they were still loitering at the shopping centre at odd hours.

Angered by their refusal to respond to his question, the officer got irritated and fired two rounds of ammunition in the air, forcing the youths to scamper for their safety.

It was in that confusion that the accused person fired a third bullet at the student at close range, hitting her on the head, and she fell down.

The officer is said to have dragged the student along the Kitale-Kapenguria road before rushing back to the police station.

It later emerged that the victim sustained a serious gunshot wound to the head that led to his death on October 24, 2025.

Following investigations, Ipoa moved into action and arrested the police officer who was attached to Kitale Police Station and presented him before the Eldoret High Court on a murder charge.

The Judge is set to make a ruling on his bail/bond application on November 27, 2025.