×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Farmers protest delayed payments for milk deliveries

By Obare Osinde | Nov. 17, 2025
Farmer Tom Nyagechaga. [Obare Osinde, Standard]

Dairy farmers in the North Rift region are protesting against delayed payments for raw milk deliveries to New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC).

They claimed KCC has not paid them for the deliveries since July this year.

The delays, the farmers protested, have frustrated their farming activities, citing the high cost of producing mil.

The farmers lamented that despite presenting their grievances to acting Managing Director Samuel Ichura, the management has not cleared the pending payments running into millions of shillings.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Speaking to journalists in Kitale, the farmers, led by Tom Nyagechaga, accused the New KCC management of taking them for a ride.

“It is unfortunate that we have not received payment for raw milk deliveries for the months of July, August, September and October this year,” said Nyagechaga.

Nyagechaga, who is also the Kenya National Farmers Federation commodity representative, said dairy farming activities have been grounded due to the delayed payments.

“We are unable to feed our cows because of the lack of money to buy animal feed. Our activities have been grounded,” said Nyagechaga.

The farmers urged President William Ruto to intervene over the matter. He warned that milk production is set to drop as a result of the financial constraints facing farmers. “It has become almost impossible to procure feed for our animals,” he argued.

The farmers, however, welcomed the ban on the importation of milk powder by the government.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Dairy Farmers Kenya Cooperative Creameries Kenya National Farmers Federation Delayed Payments
.

Latest Stories

Help needy people to access new effective antiretroviral
Help needy people to access new effective antiretroviral
Opinion
By Jeffrey Okoro
47 mins ago
Thunder tip off 2026 BAL against Uganda's Namuwongo Blazers
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
47 mins ago
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Bribes, targets and threats: How police top brass spearhead elaborate extortion racket
By Standard Team 47 mins ago
Bribes, targets and threats: How police top brass spearhead elaborate extortion racket
Kenyans still seeking answers of kin missing after Dar polls chaos
By Juliet Omelo 47 mins ago
Kenyans still seeking answers of kin missing after Dar polls chaos
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
By Graham Kajilwa 47 mins ago
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
Kenya's key export was coffee but now it's cheap labour that is abused overseas
By Dennis Kabaara 47 mins ago
Kenya's key export was coffee but now it's cheap labour that is abused overseas
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved