Mlolongo residents call on DCI to investigate public land grabbing

By Peterson Githaiga | Nov. 1, 2025
Residents if Jerusalem area in Mlolongo Machakos County address journalists during a protest as they called on DCI to investigate an alleged land grabbing by a local church. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Residents of Jerusalem area, Mlolongo phase 4 in Machakos County are now calling on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate alleged grabbing of public land.

This follows a dispute that pits a local church and the community, which accuses the church leadership of grabbing the public property.

According to the residents, the one-acre piece of land was meant for a public health center, police post, church and mosque but the church instead, claimed ownership of the entire parcel.

At the center of wrangles is also a threat by church leadership that a mosque cannot be put up within the land.

They say the church skim to grab the land began when they set up a toilet 600 meters away from the area allocated for them.

Residents if Jerusalem area in Mlolongo Machakos County address journalists during a protest as they called on DCI to investigate an alleged land grabbing by a local church. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

The residents told the Standard that the said parcel of land was set aside for the prosperity of the community as opposed to benefitting a single church.

While calling on concerned state agencies and the DCI to intervene in resolving the thorny issue, the residents said it is unfortunate that the church which should be a symbol of peace and unity had resorted to using goons and politicians to intimidate them.

On the other hand, the church leadership through pastor Joshua Kabila refuted the claims saying the church acquired the entire parcel through a legal process.

Mlolongo deputy DCI Nyange Mwamburi said the dispute has been reported at the Mlolongo police station and investigations are underway.

