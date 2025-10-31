×
Shock as Grade five minor is beheaded in Magumu, Kinangop

By Antony Gitonga | Oct. 31, 2025
Experts working on crime scene. [iStock]

Shocked has gripped Magumu in Kinangop constituency following an incident where unknown people killed an 11-year-boy in cold blood.

The dismembered body of the grade five pupil at St Christopher Comprehensive primary school was found in a maze plantation off the Magumu-Njabini road and the head a few meters away.

Emotions ran high as relatives and area residents tried to come to terms with the motive behind the incident that left locals rearing in fear.

The incident came hours after a Grade five minor was killed in a similar way in Narok with the killers dumping the body in a sugarcane plantation.

In the latest incident, the minor had earlier in the day joined the mother in their farm before he left to buy some goods in the nearby shopping center on Wednesday evening.

A resident Josphat Wacoga said that the minor failed to return, forcing the mother and neighbors to embark on a major search.

He told of their shock when they first stumbled on the headless body dumped by the roadside with some of the goods that he had gone to buy.

“After more searching we found the head a few meters away and we are still in shock as to who would commit such a beastly action,” he said.

A shaken Wacoga added that the area had in the past recorded several cases of crime with unknown people dumping bodies in the busy Magumu-Njabini road.

The area Children Officer Mary Muigai called on parents to be careful and to monitor the whereabouts of their children during the long holidays.

While condemning the murder, she called on police to move with speed and arrest those behind the heinous incident that had left families rearing in fear.

“We have woken up to a sickening incident where unknown people have killed a young innocent boy by cutting off his head and we hope police will get the culprits,” she said.

A senior police officer from Magumu police station who declined to be named confirmed the incident adding that the body had been taken to Naivasha mortuary and an inquest file opened.

