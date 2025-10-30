Five-decade wait ends as Kiptagwanyi residents get land titles

‎President William Ruto, accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Lands CS Alice Wahome, and Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui, led other leaders in inspecting the Kiptangwanyi Economic Stimulus Project (ESP) and issuing title deeds to over 2,700 landowners in Gilgil, Nakuru County, during the third day of his development tour. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The long and painful wait for land ownership documents by residents of Kiptagwanyi, in Gilgil, Nakuru County, has finally come to an end.

After waiting for more than 50 years, the residents have a reason to smile.

For over five decades, families lived in uncertainty, clinging to promises that one day they would receive their title deeds.

On Thursday, that dream became a reality as President William Ruto presided over the issuance of titles to over 2,700 beneficiaries.

Among those celebrating was Joseph Maina Mwangi, a lifelong resident born in Kiptagwanyi in 1963.

“We have waited for so long,” he said with visible relief. “We couldn’t believe it when we were told the titles would finally be issued. Today, we are truly happy,” Mwangi said.

Mwangi recalled years of conflict and disputes over the land, involving officials and committees all pushing for a resolution. He said he grew up seeing his parents attend meetings and raise funds to facilitate follow-ups by officials to have the titles processed.



“We are happy that some of our parents have lived to witness this. Some died a long time ago and their children are the ones getting the titles. As for me, I almost gave up and thought I’d leave this problem to my children," he said.

For Mary Waitherero, the day was both joyous and emotional.

“Our father-in-law died before we could get these documents. Today, we finally own the land he worked so hard for. We are proud and grateful," she said.

She recalled being asked to avail witnesses to confirm their rightful inclusion on the beneficiaries list — a process many had lost faith in. But the skepticism has now turned into celebration.

“Many people did not believe this day would come,” she added.

Land conflicts and debt owed to the Settlement Fund Trustees delayed the processing of titles.

Speaking during the ceremony, President Ruto said his administration was determined to end decades-old land disputes in the country.

“When I was here before, you asked me to streamline the issue of land titles. When I learned that you had a Sh30 million debt holding up the process, we cleared it. Today, you have your titles,” Ruto said.

He emphasized that ownership of land was not just a legal matter but a key pillar of economic empowerment.

“Now that you have your titles, protect them — they are your future,” he said.

The president directed the land officials to camp in the area until all the titles are issued to the owners.

The event was attended by several leaders, including Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, Rongai MP Paul Chebor, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Lands CS Alice Wahome, and PS Nixon Korir.

Governor Kihika described the occasion as deeply personal, noting that the struggle had spanned generations.

“Residents have waited for five decades, many have died before seeing this day. I’ve walked this journey with them, through court cases and frustration. Today, I may not have the words — this is a victory for our people," she said.

Kihika praised President Ruto for unlocking the stalemate and waiving the Sh30.6 million owed to the Settlement Fund Trustees, which paved the way for the issuance of 3,000 title deeds for the Mutukanio Block 4 members.

She also commended the President for addressing the Oljorai land dispute, promising that more cases would soon be resolved.

“We have an aggressive titling program in Nakuru and plan to process over 40,000 titles in the next two years,” she announced.

Lands CS Alice Wahome said 2,700 titles were ready for issuance and urged residents to safeguard them.

“Land disputes have slowed progress for years, but we are determined to end this,” she said, warning that the government will deal firmly with land cartels.

Kinyanjui said land ownership will help families unlock economic opportunities, while Murkomen announced plans to establish a new police station in the area and combat the menace of illicit brews.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving outstanding disputes in Oljorai and other parts of Nakuru.

“By issuing these titles, we are not just giving papers — we are giving dignity. Today, the people of Kiptagwanyi have been liberated," said Murkomen.