Red flag over number of civil servants who have backdated their birth dates

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku. [File, Standard]

Hundreds of Civil servants who reached retirement age years ago are still working in the government thanks to a cartel that has facilitated backdating their years.

According to the Ministry of Public Service and Human Development, tens of others have been exempted from paying taxes, while others are earning double allowances.

Counties have not been spared either, with the Ministry accusing Human Resources managers in a move that has seen the government lose billions of shillings.

This emerged during the 29th Human Resource Management (HRM) conference organised by the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) in Sawela Lodge, Naivasha.

According to CS Geoffrey Ruku, an audit carried out in all government agencies had established that hundreds of workers were using fake academic documents to get promotions.

The CS further noted that the audit had established that others had backdated their birth dates in a well-planned exercise involving senior government workers.

“We have reports that other workers are earning double allowances and others have been exempted from taxes, and this is costing the government billions of shillings,” he said.

To address the crisis, Ruku said that the Ministry was working with EACC to investigate all the cases, adding that those found culpable would be sacked and charged in court.

“We have introduced an App that captures all work situations in government agencies, and this will come in handy in addressing the current mess,” he said.

The CS, at the same time, put Counties and government agencies on notice over failure to implement the Unified Human Resources Information System that seeks to address wastage in the government.

“We have partnered with the Institute of Human Resource Management to work with us in addressing challenges in the government as one way of improving service delivery,” he said.

IHRM Executive Director Quresha Abddullahi called for new policies as the country moved into a digital economy which would change work places.

“Currently, AI technology is the new kid on the block and we should align our labor laws with it and we are seeking the Ministry’s indulgence in this,” she said.

On his part, IHRM national chairman Phillip Odera said that the institute was now a fully fledged State department as part of on-going reforms.

“We have digitized all our services and we are calling for professionalism among all Human Resource managers and directors as we serve the country,” he said.

Others who spoke were the Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service Peris Bosire who said that Kenya continued to lead in human capital adding that the government was keen on public sector reforms.