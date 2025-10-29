Rironi-Mau Summit dual carriageway to be ready in 2027, says Ruto

President William Ruto inspects the [rogress of the 100KM Marigat-Muchongoi-Karandi-OL Ngarua-Muhotetu junctiin C77 & Muhotetu Sipili Roads in Baringo County.[PCS]

President William Ruto has reiterated his administration’s commitment to developing infrastructure.

Speaking in Nakuru, the President said the construction of the long-awaited Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit road would be launched soon after a review of its design to accommodate increased traffic.

“I was to launch the construction of this road last month, but when I learnt that it would only be a two-lane dual carriageway, which would be clogged again within nine years, I directed it to be redesigned,” said Ruto during a meeting with grassroots leaders at State House, Nakuru.

The road will now feature a four-lane dual carriageway from Rironi to Naivasha, and six lanes from Naivasha to Nakuru.

Funded under a public-private partnership between China Road and Bridge Corporation and the National Social Security Fund, the project is part of the government’s plan to construct at least 1,000km of dual carriageways across the country.

He said 2027 Madaraka Day celebrations would be held in Nakuru County using the new road.

The President announced that Sh2.6 billion has been allocated for road improvement works in Nakuru County this financial year, while Sh120 billion has been paid to contractors to complete stalled projects nationwide.

He also revealed plans to establish a civilian wing at the Lanet Military Airstrip, saying residents have long expressed the need for an airport.

On electrification, Ruto said the government would spend Sh2.6 billion to connect 22,000 households in the county to the national grid within six months. He added that 21,000 affordable housing units, valued at Sh40 billion, are under construction, alongside 25 modern fresh-produce markets worth Sh3.5 billion and 8,000-bed student hostels.

The President further announced that Afraha Stadium would be completed for Sh500 million, while Olenguruone Stadium will be upgraded and renamed in honour of 1500m world record holder Faith Kipyegon at Sh400 million.

At the Naivasha Special Economic Zone, Ruto said AfriExim Bank will finance infrastructure works worth KSh20 billion.

Later in Marigat, Baringo, President Ruto warned that the government would take decisive action against individuals in possession of illegal firearms in the North Rift.

“Any person holding a firearm without a license should surrender it immediately. We need people to live in peace; the issue of insecurity must stop. We have had it for decades, and it has to end,” he said. [Julius Chepkwony]

at the same time warning illegal gun holders in the North Rift to surrender their weapons.

On universal healthcare, he commended 961,000 residents of Nakuru County for registering under the Social Health Authority (SHA), which he said has paid out over Sh1 billion in medical claims. He also directed the Treasury to release Sh300 million for the completion of the Nakuru Cancer Centre.

Ruto cited improved macroeconomic indicators — including 4.5 per cent inflation, a stable KSh129 exchange rate, and $12 billion in foreign exchange reserves — as proof of economic recovery.

He said ongoing reforms in agriculture, education, and housing have transformed livelihoods, noting that 76,000 teachers have been employed, with 24,000 more to be hired in January 2026.

“This is the highest number of teachers ever employed by any administration in three years since Independence,” he said.

The President warned that the government knows those still holding onto weapons.

During the inspection of the Marigat–Mochongoi road, Ruto said a new contractor has been engaged to ensure the project’s completion.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen echoed the President’s sentiments, saying there would be no negotiations with those hoarding firearms.

“We can recover illegal firearms and arrest banditry financiers in the region. There are only two options: surrender the guns or we come for them,” Murkomen said.

The President, accompanied by Interior CS Murkomen and several MPs from the region, also campaigned for UDA candidate Kiprono Chemitei in the upcoming November 27 by-election.